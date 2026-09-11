The Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) will not step into Government’s “cassava patch” to push for a delayed General Election.

That is according to the Head of the Burebasaga confederacy and paramount chief Ro Teimumu Kepa. She was rejecting claims made by Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka lobbied the GCC to postpone the polls.

“GCC would not come into government’s cassava patch to try and tell them something that is legislated to happen before the end of February next year,” Ro Teimumu said.

She was referring to the constitutional deadline for the 2026/2027 General Election, which must be held between August 7, 2026, and February 6, 2027, with the Writ of Election due by December 24.

“So, I don’t know where that is coming from,” adding, the claim was not based on fact.

“Any of us can say anything,” she said. “And unfortunately, sometimes what people say is not based on any fact.”

Mr Chaudhry alleged that Mr Rabuka had been lobbying the GCC “on the quiet” to extend his term.

He said this was happening while Mr Rabuka publicly promised to honour the election timeframe.

Mr Rabuka has denied the claim telling this masthead this week he does not lobby the GCC.

He added that the constitutional pathway to the body runs through the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu.