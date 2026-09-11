Nation

Worker injured, workshop 80 per cent damaged in Lautoka fire

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said on Friday that preliminary information indicated the employee was repairing a vehicle when an electrical spark was observed.

Saturday 12 September 2026 | 10:00

Vehicles destroyed by fire at the site. Photo: Mereleki Nai.

Vehicles destroyed by fire at the site.

Photo: Mereleki Nai.

A worker was injured and a commercial workshop suffered about 80 per cent damage after a fire at Palas Auto Service in Lautoka on Tuesday afternoon.

The employee was taken to Lautoka Hospital by a National Fire Authority (NFA) ambulance for medical treatment.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said on Friday that preliminary information indicated the employee was repairing a vehicle when an electrical spark was observed.

Related stories

The employee later noticed smoke coming from the workshop before discovering the area engulfed in flames, according to the NFA.

Mr Sowane urged businesses to take workplace fire safety seriously, particularly when welding work was being carried out.

The Lautoka Fire Station received the fire call at about 4.05pm.

Two fire trucks and 12 duty officers, along with NFA ambulance personnel, were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters contained the blaze at about 6.15pm.

Investigations are underway.

Explore more on these topics

Fire

Most popular

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Business Development, and Public Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica
Nation

Acting PM appeals: 'Pray for our country'

Launch Life FM.jpg
Nation

Kamikamica urges new radio station to fight youth drug problem

Former students of St Joseph’s Secondary School in front of Parliament House in Suva as part of the school’s 70th anniversary celebrations on September 10, 2026
Nation

‘Overload’ singer sends SJSS 70th anniversary shout-out

Football Fiji
Football

We’ll keep working hard: Rabo

Canada head coach Stephen Meehan.
Rugby

Canada plans to frustrate Flying Fijians

Rewa rugby players in action against Tailevu on September 6, 2026. The players are not paid so the union could pay for their Skipper Cup expenses. Photo: Ioane Asioli
Rugby

Rewa Rugby faces $30,000-plus bill for island trips

The new cardless payment option allows passengers to scan QR codes generated through the official e-ticketing mobile app, providing an alternative to using physical cards.
Transport

QR payment launched for Fiji bus fares

Suva’s Colonial War Memorial Hospital.
Health

Fiji, UAE discuss potential new wing for CWM Hospital

Sai Prema foundation
Health

School screening uncovers hidden heart problem in active 13-year-old