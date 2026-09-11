Worker injured, workshop 80 per cent damaged in Lautoka fire

A worker was injured and a commercial workshop suffered about 80 per cent damage after a fire at Palas Auto Service in Lautoka on Tuesday afternoon.

The employee was taken to Lautoka Hospital by a National Fire Authority (NFA) ambulance for medical treatment.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said on Friday that preliminary information indicated the employee was repairing a vehicle when an electrical spark was observed.

The employee later noticed smoke coming from the workshop before discovering the area engulfed in flames, according to the NFA.

Mr Sowane urged businesses to take workplace fire safety seriously, particularly when welding work was being carried out.

The Lautoka Fire Station received the fire call at about 4.05pm.

Two fire trucks and 12 duty officers, along with NFA ambulance personnel, were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters contained the blaze at about 6.15pm.

Investigations are underway.