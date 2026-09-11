The lawyers for former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad are expected to file another Stay application at the High Court in Suva seeking a permanent stay of the proceeding based on nondisclosure of evidence.

This follows a voire dire decision by the Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad to have the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption provide the undisclosed witness statements to Defense calling for the continuation of trial.

Prasad, who is facing charges of failing to comply with statutory declaration requirements, appeared with his lawyers, Richard Naidu and Asish Nand of Munroe Leys on Friday.

Both parties made their oral submission in the morning, before a ruling was given in the afternoon, followed by the trial where the Executive officer of the Registrar of Companies, Manase Talemaipapalagi took the stand.

Mr Naidu had sought for a temporary adjournment to give them time to file their Stay application, however FICAC manager Legal Joseph Work told the court the application they wished to file did not have any bearing on the continuation of trial unless the High Court had given its ruling.

Magistrate Prasad agreed with Mr Work saying four rulings had been given for this case while trial was on foot. He said he would only stop the trial until the High Court had given orders to do so.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Monday