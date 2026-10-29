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Football

Bula FC adds four overseas players

Head coach Stephane Auvray has announced eight players, including four overseas recruits, as preparations continue for the 2027 OFC Professional League season.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 10:30

Updated 30 October 2026 | 11:40 FJT

Bula FC players before their OFC Pro-League opener against Vanuatu United at Eden Park, Auckland.. Photo: OFC Pro-League.

Bula FC players before their OFC Pro-League opener against Vanuatu United at Eden Park, Auckland.

Photo: OFC Pro-League.

Bula FC has added four more overseas-based players to its squad for the 2027 Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Professional League season.

Ba midfielder Nabil Begg is the only Fiji-based local player among the eight players announced by Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray during a Zoom conference yesterday.

“We currently have 17 players signed. We hope to add six more to make up a squad of 23, including reserve players,” Auvray said.

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“Hopefully, we’ll finalise the squad soon so we can start pre-season, possibly with one or two players still on trial.”

Two overseas-based Fijian players, Jerome Narayan and Abdullah Khairati, from Australia and Canada respectively, are also in the squad.

Auvray has secured the services of Brazilian striker William Medina and Ivorian centre-back Souleymane Kone.

“We wanted an experienced striker who could help address the finishing problems we had last season,” Auvray said.

Medina recently scored 10 goals in the OFC Champions League for Vanuatu club Galaxy FC, Auvray said.

The squad also includes three players from New Caledonia – Josue Welepane, Morgan Mathelon and Pierre Lekawe – who qualify as local players under the OFC Professional League’s eligibility provisions.

Under the provisions, players from OFC member associations without a professional club participating in the competition can qualify as local players.

Auvray said the club expected to confirm its remaining six signings within two weeks.

Bula FC will begin its 2027 campaign in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, in January.

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