The Suva futsal side will be aim­ing to maintain its winning re­cord when it takes on Ba in the Extra Futsal Championship at Suva's Vodafone Arena on Saturday.

Head coach Shameet Kumar said the team was determined to claim another title, with the tournament also serving as the play-offs for next year's Oceania Football Confedera­tion (OFC) futsal competition.

"We are going for a win in this tour­nament. It's the play-offs for the OFC tournament next year. We have done it before and we want to do it again," Kumar told SUNsports yesterday.

Kumar expects a tough opening match against Ba, saying the first game would be important in setting the tone for Suva's campaign.

"The first game usually sets the tone for the tournament for Suva Futsal, and we are really focused on that at the moment. We are playing two games on Saturday," he said.

He said managing the players' work­load would be important, particular­ly with the intensity of the matches and injuries within the squad.

"It's going to be a hard task for the boys in terms of pressure and inten­sity. So we'll try to manage the games as we go and adjust our approach ac­cording to the injuries we're carry­ing at the moment," Kumar said.

Suva's preparations have moved in­doors, with the team resuming train­ing this week and securing indoor court bookings.

"We've got three days to pump the team up and see what we can get done. The preparation time for this one was a bit less compared to IDC," he said.

The team is working on player rota­tions and set plays as it prepares for the play-offs.

"To all Suva supporters, please come in numbers and support the boys."

The tournament will end on Sunday.