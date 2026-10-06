Football

Rewa eye Labasa challenge after big win

Rewa head coach Priyant Manu told SUNsports yesterday that despite the convincing win they are expecting another massive challenge today from Extra Supermarket Labasa.

Wednesday 07 October 2026 | 09:00

Updated 07 October 2026 | 11:25 FJT

Rewa Team

Defending FMF Inter-District Championship (IDC) Stratum/Lincoln Rewa has started of defence campaign on a high note by thrashing Nasinu 5-0 at Suva's National Stadium yesterday.

Rewa head coach Priyant Manu told SUNsports yesterday that despite the convincing win they are expecting another massive challenge today from Extra Supermarket Labasa.

"We made a couple of errors in the first half as we lost a lot of balls,” the no-nonsense coach said.

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“That prevented us from staying composed. We will need to improve on that and we cannot afford to make those kinds of mistakes against Labasa.

"Labasa is a solid team, and we will treat the game as a final and we will not underestimate them. We are looking forward to face them."

Dubbed the Delta Tiger, Manu also acknowledged his player for their determined effort.

“He has created a good depth to the team especially on our first game and credit goes to the rest of the boys for their hard work," he said.

"We wanted to start well with our first game, and the boys did a great job. We came out stronger on first half and the boys managed to add some goals in the second half."

Manu has also encouraged their fans and supporters to turn up in big numbers ahead of their second game against Labasa.

Two matches were still being played when this edition went to press last night. More on page 39.

WHAT’S ON TODAY

National Stadium- 11am Fiji U17 v Tailevu/Naitasiri (Premier); 1.30pm Nadi v Lautoka; 3.30pm Suva v Nasinu; 5.30pm Ba v Navua; 7.30pm Labasa v Rewa.

Buckhurst Park- 11am Nadroga v Seaqaqa (P); 1.30pm Nadogo v Taveuni (Senior); 3pm Lami v Northland Tailevu (Senior).

Fiji FA Academy- 11am Rakiraki v Savusavu (Senior); 1pm Bua v Dreketi.

RESULTS

Senior Premier: Navua 3-0 Nadi, Rewa 5-0 Nasinu; Premier: Seaqaqa 4-2 Kiribati, Tailevu/Naitasiri 1-1 Tavua;

Senior: Taveuni 3-0 Savusavu, Nadogo 2-1 Rakiraki, Dreketi 3-1 Lami, Bua 1-0 Northland Tailevu


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