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Football

Star striker Dunn re-signs for Bula FC

Dunn also made his mark on the international stage, scoring the winning goal against Vanuatu in the 2026 MSG Prime Minister's Cup final to help Fiji end a 20-year wait for the title.

Wednesday 21 October 2026 | 07:00

Navua striker Thomas Dunn

Navua striker Thomas Dunn (red) shields the ball away from a Tailevu Naitasiri defender during the Extra Premier League clash at Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour on August 2, 2026.

Photo: Leon Lord

Extra Bula FC forward Thomas Dunn is determined to make a bigger impact after re-signing for the 2027 OFC Professional League season.

A member of the club’s inaugural squad, Dunn helped Extra Bula FC finish third in the regular season and reach the top-four playoffs.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to get more experience playing professionally,” he said.

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“The first year was a good experience, and it has helped me a lot with my awareness of the game and understanding football more.”

Dunn also made his mark on the international stage, scoring the winning goal against Vanuatu in the 2026 MSG Prime Minister’s Cup final to help Fiji end a 20-year wait for the title.

“It was a special moment for me. I’ve always dreamt of winning something for my country.”

He credited experienced team-mates, particularly club and national team captain Roy Krishna, for helping him develop both on and off the field.

Away from football, Dunn said being separated from his partner, daughter and family remained his biggest challenge.

“The biggest challenge is missing my family when I’m away from them. Whenever I get a break, I spend time with them.”

“To the fans, thank you for last season. That was only the beginning, and I can’t wait for next season.”

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