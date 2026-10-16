Extra backs futsal championship for third year

The Extra Futsal Inter-District Championship will be held from October 22 to 24 at Suva’s Vodafone Arena.

For the third consecutive year, Extra Supermarket has confirmed its sponsorship of the tournament.

Speaking during the official announcement, Extra Supermarket chief marketing officer Leilani Burns said the company was committed to supporting futsal in Fiji, from grassroots competitions to the professional level.

“We believe in the transformational power of sport and what it can do in terms of inspiring our youth,” Ms Burns said.

She said sport could also help address socio-economic challenges and contribute to building a better Fiji.

Extra Supermarket has supported several local competitions, including the Extra Youth League, Extra Senior League, Extra Premier League, the Extra Battle of the Giants and Extra Bula FC.

Fiji Football Association representative Shaniya Shankar thanked Extra Supermarket for its continued support.

“This partnership is instrumental in the growth and development of futsal in Fiji, providing opportunities for our players and teams to thrive,” Ms Shankar said.

Speaking on behalf of Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel, chief executive officer Mohamed Yusuf and the board, Ms Shankar expressed appreciation for the sponsorship and said the association looked forward to continuing the partnership.

“I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Extra Supermarket for the generous sponsorship and continued support for futsal in Fiji,” she said.

Futsal pools

Pool A: Suva, Lami, Labasa, Rakiraki

Pool B: Tailevu/Naitasiri, Rewa, Nadi, Ba