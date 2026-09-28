Golf

Colailago crowned Fiji Golf Open champion

Despite difficult weather conditions, players remained on the course as they battled for honours in the annual tournament.

Tuesday 29 September 2026 | 09:00

Updated 29 September 2026 | 13:38 FJT

R.C. Manubhai Group CEO, Dr. Uppiliappan Gopalan, congratulated the players and acknowledged everyone involved in delivering the tournament.

R.C. Manubhai Group CEO, Dr. Uppiliappan Gopalan, congratulated the players and acknowledged everyone involved in delivering the tournament.

Seresio Colailago overcame a field of about 106 golfers and challenging weather conditions to claim the 2026 R.C. Manubhai Fiji Golf Open title at the Fiji Golf Club.

The two-day tournament concluded over the weekend after competitive play, with Nitulesh Mali finishing runner-up.

Despite difficult weather conditions, players remained on the course as they battled for honours in the annual tournament.

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Colailago eventually emerged as the overall champion following the closely contested competition.

R.C. Manubhai Group chief executive officer Dr Uppiliappan Gopalan congratulated the players and acknowledged those involved in staging the tournament.

“We are pleased to have once again partnered with the Fiji Golf Club for this important event. The tournament brought together golfers from different backgrounds and demonstrated the strong values of sportsmanship, perseverance and unity. R.C. Manubhai remains committed to supporting initiatives that encourage participation, develop talent and strengthen our communities.”

R.C. Manubhai also congratulated Mali and the other winners and thanked participating golfers, Fiji Golf Club, tournament officials, sponsors and supporters.

The company has a long history of supporting sports and community initiatives in Fiji.

Its involvement in golf includes its sponsorship of the Ba Golf Club Open for more than 56 years, which the company describes as one of the Pacific’s longest-running private sports sponsorships.

R.C. Manubhai said it would continue supporting golf and other sporting initiatives in Fiji, with a focus on developing local talent and encouraging community participation.


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