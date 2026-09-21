Golf

Team Mali wins back-to-back title

The quartet battled cool and windy conditions to finish on top

Tuesday 22 September 2026 | 10:30

Team Mali with their spoils.

Team Mali with their spoils.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

the 2026 Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament at the Denarau Golf and Racquet Club on Saturday.

Mali combined with Anil Prasad, Sandeep Prasad and Sanjay Naray­an to retain the title after also win­ning the inaugural event in April.

The quartet battled cool and windy conditions to finish on top.

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"It is a good feeling to win back-to­-back, especially as it is for a great cause," Mali said.

The former Fiji futsal captain and 1999 Pacific Games silver medalist will now turn his attention to the Pacific Cup Golf 2026 in Tahiti.

He will represent Team Fiji along­side Shakeel Pillay; Ryan Kumar and Fiji's top-ranked amateur wom­en's golfer, Raina Kumar.

"This is expected to be a great competition in the Pacific Cup. Looking forward to it," Mali said.

Team Nadina, featuring Amy Su­bam, Siteri Cash and Merelita Mc­Carthy, finished runner-up.

Team Coastal Rental, represented by Biren Kumar and Geral Sharma, and Team GM Motors, comprising Rohit Chandra, Vikrant Chandra and Ajnil Singh, rounded out the top four.

Nearest-to-the-pin and longest ­drive honours went to Amy Suban, Dr Vimal Murthi, Kavitesh Pras­ad, Merelita McCarthy and Rohit Chandra.

Organisers thanked all teams and participants for their support of the tournament and its cause.

The 2026 Pacific Cup will be held from September 22 to 27 at Ati­maono Golf de Tahiti, bringing to­gether men's and women's teams, experienced players and emerging junior golfers from across the Pa­cific.

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