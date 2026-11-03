Team Fiji powerlifters build towards Pacific Games

Despite limited facilities, Team Fiji is developing powerlifters to compete against the region's best at the Oce­ania Regional Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships at Suva's National Gymna­sium.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday; competi­tion director Neha Ali said the equipment provides an important boost for the sport in Fiji.

"We are a very small sport in a very small country; and we are competing against countries that attend world events," she said.

"Through this competition and a grant from the Fiji Sports Commission, we have been able to get equipment that we will now use to develop our athletes for future competitions.

Ali said the team is now looking ahead to next year's Pacific Games, with hope of tak­ing eight male and female athletes, while providing opportunities for other lifters to compete at world events.

She also highlighted Team Fiji's perfor­mance on Monday; the opening day of com­petition where they won 20 gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals.

Ali said the competition also provided a chance for older athletes to demonstrate their strength and ability.

"It was really nice to see athletes in their 70s and 80s competing. We also have master's athletes in their 40s and 50s, and Fiji now has competitors in those categories," she said.

Ali also praised George Speight for setting a new masters world record of 107.5kg on Mon­day, which she said was also a new Oceania masters record.

"To show this amount of strength at this age is remarkable. Despite the difficulties, these athletes are coming onto the stage, winning medals and setting records. It is an incred­ible achievement for Fiji," she added.



