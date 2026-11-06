Patel brothers shine in Suva

Swami Vivekananda College head boy Vivaan Patel has shown that academic com­mitments and sporting ambitions can go hand in hand after winning two gold medals at the Oceania Re­gional Powerlifting Championship in Suva on Thursday.

The 18-year-old competed in the men's sub-junior division before sitting his Year 13 Economics ex­amination.

Patel recorded 250kg in the squat, breaking a national record, and 125kg in the bench press. He also lifted 250kg in the deadlift.

He was also named the overall best lifter in the Oceania Bench Press Championship.

"It felt really special competing in Fiji as it's my third time represent­ing Fiji at the regional level.

"Winning gold for my nation in Fiji is truly fruitful for me and it feels really nice."

Vivaan acknowledged his faith and family for their support.

"I'd like to thank my friends in my background and without their supÂ­port, I wouldn't be here.

"They push me harder and to take this sport and my nation to new heights."

After competing at the FMF GymÂ­nasium, Vivaan sat his Economics paper at Yat Sen School in Suva on Thursday.

"I thank my principal who asked the schools in Suva to accommoÂ­date me for my papers.

"Since the timing was right, I was able to compete, win gold and sit for my papers."

Vivaan hopes to pursue a career as a corporate lawyer.

"It's basically a necessity to me, it's just a part of me and as a head boy of the college, I have to set an example to others.

"It's rooted in me to do both. I made the commitment to go and sit for it regardless oHe encouraged young people to remain responsible and believe in themselves.

"Trust in God and trust in your abilities and get through it.

"Never lose hope and there's al­ways light at the tunnel."

Vivaan is now focused on securing a spot at next year's Pacific Games in Tahiti.

"I also want to take part at the sub-junior world championships in China next year."

His younger brother, Rohaan Pa­tel, also performed well, winning two silver medals in the 105kg sub­junior category.

Rohaan recorded 217.5kg in the squat and 90kg in the bench press.

"It's been a real honour to come here and represent Fiji," Rohan said.

"Whatever you do, just keep your head in the game and trust your coaches."

Rohaan is also aiming to secure a place at the Pacific Games in Tahiti next year. f the competition fatigue."