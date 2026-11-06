Team Fiji powerlifters win 103 medals
Fiji won 45 gold, 33 silver and 25 bronze medals after five days of competition against the region's top powerlifters.
Saturday 07 November 2026 | 09:00
Team Fiji's powerlifting team secured 103 medals at the conclusion of the Oceania Regional Powerlifting Championship at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva yesterday.
Fiji won 45 gold, 33 silver and 25 bronze medals after five days of competition against the region's top powerlifters.
Fiji Powerlifting Federation (FPF) president Ryan Bale acknowledged the Oceania Regional Powerlifting Federation executive committee for its support in selecting Fiji as the host country for the championship.
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"We feel like we hosted a successful competition thanks to everyone's input, and we look forward to the next time we host," Bale said.
"We thank the athletes who performed at this competition.
"If they continue to work hard and stay committed, we can continue to achieve success at this level."
Bale said he hoped the general public would continue supporting the development of powerlifting in the country.
"The lifters tried their best despite their challenges, and we had a few lifters who set records at the competition," he said.
"There were a lot of good results this time, and we're looking forward to the future."