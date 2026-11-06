Team Fiji powerlifters win 103 medals

Team Fiji's powerlifting team secured 103 medals at the conclusion of the Oceania Regional Powerlifting Champion­ship at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva yesterday.

Fiji won 45 gold, 33 silver and 25 bronze medals after five days of competition against the region's top powerlifters.

Fiji Powerlifting Federation (FPF) president Ryan Bale acknowledged the Oceania Regional Powerlifting Federation executive committee for its support in selecting Fiji as the host country for the champion­ship.

"We feel like we hosted a success­ful competition thanks to every­one's input, and we look forward to the next time we host," Bale said.

"We thank the athletes who per­formed at this competition.

"If they continue to work hard and stay committed, we can contin­ue to achieve success at this level."

Bale said he hoped the general public would continue supporting the development of powerlifting in the country.

"The lifters tried their best de­spite their challenges, and we had a few lifters who set records at the competition," he said.

"There were a lot of good results this time, and we're looking for­ward to the future."



