Performance counts for Bulikula coach

The Fiji Bulikula have set their sights on their first Women’s Rugby League World Cup (WRLWC) campaign in October, with head coach Jone Wesele confident that they cause an upset.

Wesele confirmed the team’s ambitions to SUNsports yesterday, saying the Bulikula are not travelling to the World Cup to make up the numbers.

“Our goal is to go and win,” the former Fiji Bati forward said.

“We’ll win at any cost and we’ll try our best. I know that it's a big ask to the team, but I believe the material we have and the component of players that is available at hand, we are not just there to make numbers, but to compete and win.”

Wesele said that he is confident with the selected players as they could make a breakthrough internationally.

“It is truly amazing how these girls have grown and everyone who has been selected to represent their country. They won't let their country down. They won't let their family down. They won't let themselves down.

“I know that sometimes it's a challenging experience to go in the field, you know, if it's a new environment,” he said.

“I'm not writing off any girl being named today. So, I believe if they are called up, they'll perform to the best of their ability.”

Wesele said the final squad would be confirmed ahead of the World Cup.

“With this 42-member squad, we are looking at announcing 23 playing squad on October 4 and then we'll have another four non-travelling players.

“We have structured the squad in a way so that if one gets injured, you know, the line keeps dropping out. Like, she goes, the next one comes and we're just not picking here and there,” he said.

“It's done in a way so that the best, we always trickle down to the best to represent first and then our second and then our third and then that's how we are doing our selection.”

Wesele also acknowledged the work of former Bulikula head coach Joe Rabele in building the squad.

“I thank my coaching staff who has been doing the work for me from Australia. Identifying the girls, watching their much-needed footy and giving feedbacks on their performance. If they are actively involved or if they are out of the competition,” Wesele said.

“The work was not just done by me, but my predecessor and former Bulikula coach Joe Rabele. He has done a great job and yes, I'm riding on that selection.”

The Bulikula are in Group B along with New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and France.

Their opening match is against New Zealand in Newcastle on October 18, followed by Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on October 24 and France in Gold Coast on October 31.

The 42-member squad are: Naomi Tegu Edge/Middle (USP Raiders FJ), Cassie Staples FB/Wing (NRLW Cronulla Sharks), Isabella Waterman Wing/Centre (NRLW Canterbury Raiders), Tanina Naividi FB/Wing/Centre (NRLW Sydney City Roosters), Maria Paseka wing (NRLW St George ILLawara Dragons), Salote Vuniwaqa Centre (Namoli Tigers FJ), Vitorina Toga Hooker (Namoli Tigers FJ), Losana Lutu Halves (NRLW West Tigers), Sereana Naitokatoka Halves (NRLW Canberra Raiders), Latisha Smythe Middle/Edge (NRLW Canterbury Bulldogs), Mereseini Tareguci Edge/Middle (Lami Steelers FJ), Talei Holmes Lock (NRLW Cronulla Sharks), Tamika Jones Middle/Edge (NRLW Canterbury Bulldogs), Leilani Ahsam Lock (NSWRL Cronulla Sharks), Luisa Yaranamu Five Eight (NSWRL South Sydney Rabbitohs), Kinisalote Vusawa Halves (Vusu Raiders FJ), Reape Matai middle (USP Raiders FJ), Rory Muller Hooker (NSWRL South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jezebel Navusolo Centre (NSWRL St George Dragons), Temalesi Natuituba Edge/Middle ( Police Sharks FJ), Nanise Vakacavu Edge (NSWRL Cronulla Sharks), Siniva Sa’anga Halves (NSWRL Wentworthville Magpies) Alofa Schuster Wing ( NSWRL Wentworthville Magpies), Aliti Namoce Middle (NSWRL South Sydney Rabbitohs), Pearl Grace Middle/Edge (Lami Steelers FJ), Adi Soakula Halves (Police Sharks FJ), Adi Taina Delailovu Edge (Army Bears FJ), Luisa Nasiqa Edge/Middle (Laselase Cowboys FJ), Teaghan Hartigan Middle/Hooker (QRL BMD Burleigh Bears), Ebony Laing Middle (BMD Burleigh Bears), Tanika Newton Edge/Centre/Hooker (QRL BMD East Tigers), Elizabeth Naleba Middle/Edge (QRL BMD Burleigh Bears), Tahlia Marshall FB/Wing (QRL BMD East Tigers), Amalaini Navatu Wing/FB (Laselase Cowboys FJ), Abigayle Sekitoga Centre/Wing (QRL BMD Burleigh Bears), Laisa Takayawa Middle (Police Sharks FJ), Emi Bulouvere DH/FB (Yasawa Saints FJ), Ema Masi Edge/Middle (QRL BMD North Devils), Sienna Laing FB/Centre/Halves ( QRL BMD Burleigh Bears), Lorren Leli Middle/Edge (QRL BMD East Tigers), Matelita Baleisuva Maikali Centre/Wing (Serua Dragons FJ), Keilani Manu Edge (NSWRL South Sydney Rabbitohs).



