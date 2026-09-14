Rugby

Durutalo appointed Fiji Rugby Head of Men’s High Performance

Former Fiji age-grade captain brings international playing and sports administration experience

Monday 14 September 2026 | 15:00

Andrew - Durutalo

Andrew Durutalo was appointed the Fiji Rugby Union head of men's high performance on September 14, 2026

Photo: Josua Buredua

Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) has appointed former Fiji age-grade captain and Olympian Andrew Durutalo as its new Head of Men’s High Performance.

Durutalo’s appointment is part of Fiji Rugby’s efforts to build a more integrated and internationally competitive high-performance system.

He brings extensive experience as a player, coach, administrator and sports executive, with a career spanning Fiji, Japan, England and the United States.

Related stories

Durutalo was born and developed in Fiji and was among the pioneer members of the Fiji Rugby High-Performance Unit Academy in 2006.

He represented Fiji at age-grade level and captained the Fiji Under-19 and Under-21 teams before moving overseas to pursue his international and professional playing career.

After relocating to the United States, Durutalo represented Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, the 2015 Rugby World Cup and the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

His professional career included stints with the Sunwolves in Japan, Worcester Warriors and Ealing Trailfinders in England, as well as professional rugby in the United States.

Following his playing career, Durutalo moved into leadership and sports administration.

He served as Director of Rugby Operations and General Manager at Hong Kong Football Club before working as an International Sports Envoy with the United States Department of State.

He has also worked with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, where he contributed to strategic partnerships, commercial innovation and athlete-focused initiatives.

Fiji Rugby says Durutalo’s combination of international rugby experience, high-performance leadership, strategic management and commercial expertise will add value to its high-performance programme.

Durutalo holds an Executive MBA from the University of Oxford and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Hakuoh University in Japan.

He has also undertaken postgraduate studies in International Sports Management through the University of London.

Fluent in Fijian, English and Japanese, Durutalo returns to Fiji Rugby with experience across both elite sport and sports administration.

His appointment is part of Fiji Rugby’s broader focus on developing a sustainable high-performance pathway and strengthening its men’s programmes for international competition.

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

Rugbymens rugby

Most popular

Tanoa Group of Hotels area general manager Narend Kumar (nearest to camera far right) watches competitors compete in the bed-making competition. Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Business

Tanoa celebrates team spirit

The Government is exploring the importation of high-quality genetic lines from Barbados and India to boost local sheep and goat production.
Nation

Barbados, India genetics eyed to cut Fiji’s sheep and goat meat imports

police-drugs
Nation

Viber drug post leads to Ba arrest

Seaqaqa football team celebrates their win at Govind Park in Ba on September 13, 2026
Football

Seaqaqa end years of play-off heartbreak with promotion

opular winners, the ‘Men in Black’ bagged their 18 Battle of the Giants title, beating Rewa 2-1, at Govind Park, Ba, last night. Ba last won the title 8 years ago.
Football

Naidu ends Ba’s B.O.G drought

JK Nadi Veterans, coached by Lambert Sarju, won the RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings Veterans Over-50 final at Govind Park in Ba yesterday.
Football

JK Nadi Veterans beat Lautoka Masters to win Over-50 title

Minister for Environment, Climate Chnage and Information Lynda Tabuya.
Technology

Children to have say on under-16 social media ban

Miss Waqatabu Handicraft Vasenai Tabu Talakuli.
Entertainment

‘Think before you click’: Teen promotes online safety

Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival contestant and registered nurse Verenika Salusalu
Entertainment

Carnival contestant urges people to know their HIV status