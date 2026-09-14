Durutalo appointed Fiji Rugby Head of Men’s High Performance

Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) has appointed former Fiji age-grade captain and Olympian Andrew Durutalo as its new Head of Men’s High Performance.

Durutalo’s appointment is part of Fiji Rugby’s efforts to build a more integrated and internationally competitive high-performance system.

He brings extensive experience as a player, coach, administrator and sports executive, with a career spanning Fiji, Japan, England and the United States.

Durutalo was born and developed in Fiji and was among the pioneer members of the Fiji Rugby High-Performance Unit Academy in 2006.

He represented Fiji at age-grade level and captained the Fiji Under-19 and Under-21 teams before moving overseas to pursue his international and professional playing career.

After relocating to the United States, Durutalo represented Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, the 2015 Rugby World Cup and the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

His professional career included stints with the Sunwolves in Japan, Worcester Warriors and Ealing Trailfinders in England, as well as professional rugby in the United States.

Following his playing career, Durutalo moved into leadership and sports administration.

He served as Director of Rugby Operations and General Manager at Hong Kong Football Club before working as an International Sports Envoy with the United States Department of State.

He has also worked with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, where he contributed to strategic partnerships, commercial innovation and athlete-focused initiatives.

Fiji Rugby says Durutalo’s combination of international rugby experience, high-performance leadership, strategic management and commercial expertise will add value to its high-performance programme.

Durutalo holds an Executive MBA from the University of Oxford and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Hakuoh University in Japan.

He has also undertaken postgraduate studies in International Sports Management through the University of London.

Fluent in Fijian, English and Japanese, Durutalo returns to Fiji Rugby with experience across both elite sport and sports administration.

His appointment is part of Fiji Rugby’s broader focus on developing a sustainable high-performance pathway and strengthening its men’s programmes for international competition.