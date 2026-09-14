Flying Fijians must start fast, finish strong

The Flying Fijians will need to be more physical from the opening whistle, take their chances and finish matches more ruthlessly when they face Japan in the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup final on Saturday night.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere says Fiji’s 45-29 semi-final win over Canada exposed areas that must be improved before the defending champions return to Tokyo.

“We need to be better at that. I think we need to be more physical at the beginning of the game to stop the opposition from having a crack,” Ikanivere told RugbyPass.

Fiji made a blistering start against Canada, scoring after just 21 seconds through Kitione Salawa after he charged down a clearance. Frank Lomani added another try in the fourth minute.

However, Canada fought back and exposed gaps in Fiji’s performance, holding more than 55 per cent possession and 62 per cent territory.

Fiji responded strongly in the opening 20 minutes of the second half, scoring 19 unanswered points before Canada again hit back with two late tries.

Ikanivere said Fiji could not afford similar lapses against Japan.

“We just made a mistake and didn’t work hard enough to solve – mistakes are bound to happen, but it’s how we bounce back.”

Player of the Match Motikai Murray scored twice, while Ikanivere was one of six Fiji try-scorers as the Flying Fijians booked their place in the final.

Despite the convincing scoreline, Ikanivere believes Fiji left points on the field and must be more clinical in Tokyo.

“We’re thrilled we got the win, got back to our winning ways but there’s still a lot of things, opportunities we didn’t execute on today,” he said.

“Points were left out there. I don’t think it will be good enough come next week.”

Fiji are chasing a third straight Pacific Nations Cup title. They won the tournament in Japan two years ago before successfully defending their title in Utah last year.

Ikanivere said the team’s response to mistakes will be crucial against Japan.

“The first 20 minutes of the second half was good. We made mistakes and everybody solved it together, everybody made an effort. That’s how we’re supposed to start the game and be more ruthless and finish off games better.”

Japan backrower Ben Gunter is wary of the Flying Fijians.

“It’s going to be a massive step up for us. It’s going to be a good challenge, it’s definitely something we need.

“For the last couple of years we’ve been facing them in the final and we’ve been falling short. We need to really turn that around. We know what’s coming, but so do they,” Gunter told RugbyPass on their expectation of the final.

The match kicks off at 10:05pm.