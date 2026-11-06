Government, businesses urged to back Bulikula

A plea has been made to Government and ma­jor business compa­nies to support the Vodafone Fiji Bulikula team, as they want to celebrate their Wom­en's Rugby League World Cup achievement with their fans here.

Speaking to SUNsports yes­terday; Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) executive chairman Rajesh Singh said the thought of doing their country proud has been the backbone of their success.

"The Bulikula girls have done a remarkable job- their first World Cup and they have reached the semi-final," he said.

"No women's sporting team in Fiji has achieved that in a World Cup. The Bulikula girls have done it and they deserve our support."

Singh said FNRL has again paid the Bulikula players in advance before their semi-fi­nal clash against the Austral­ian Jillaroos on Sunday.

"Also, the Fiji Bati players were paid a bonus as our grat­itude to their performance at the World Cup. Although, the results did not go our way but it is a young team and we're building them up for the fu­ture. We've to stand by them (players and officials) either they win or lose. We've to re­spect them and treat them well."

Singh indicated that the fo­cus now is on the Bulikula team and what they can achieve against Australia.

"We're also exploring on how we can bid for a Fiji women's team to play in the Austral­ian NRLW (National Rugby League Women) competition.

"Majority of the Bulikula players are playing in the competition.

"These are some of the plans we've at the moment but we have the support of a few key people in Australia."

Singh indicated that he con­tacted a few government min­isters and business executives who have welcomed the idea of getting the players and of­ficials over to Fiji to celebrate their achievement.

"Negotiations are going on but as of now the Bulikula players and officials are fo­cused on the task ahead," he added.