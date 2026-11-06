Government, businesses urged to back Bulikula
Singh said FNRL has again paid the Bulikula players in advance before their semi-final clash against the Australian Jillaroos on Sunday.
Saturday 07 November 2026 | 10:00
Fiji Bulikula forward Aliti Namoce during training. She is playing in Sunday's Women's Rugby League World Cup semi-final.
A plea has been made to Government and major business companies to support the Vodafone Fiji Bulikula team, as they want to celebrate their Women's Rugby League World Cup achievement with their fans here.
Speaking to SUNsports yesterday; Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) executive chairman Rajesh Singh said the thought of doing their country proud has been the backbone of their success.
"The Bulikula girls have done a remarkable job- their first World Cup and they have reached the semi-final," he said.
"No women's sporting team in Fiji has achieved that in a World Cup. The Bulikula girls have done it and they deserve our support."
Singh said FNRL has again paid the Bulikula players in advance before their semi-final clash against the Australian Jillaroos on Sunday.
"Also, the Fiji Bati players were paid a bonus as our gratitude to their performance at the World Cup. Although, the results did not go our way but it is a young team and we're building them up for the future. We've to stand by them (players and officials) either they win or lose. We've to respect them and treat them well."
Singh indicated that the focus now is on the Bulikula team and what they can achieve against Australia.
"We're also exploring on how we can bid for a Fiji women's team to play in the Australian NRLW (National Rugby League Women) competition.
"Majority of the Bulikula players are playing in the competition.
"These are some of the plans we've at the moment but we have the support of a few key people in Australia."
Singh indicated that he contacted a few government ministers and business executives who have welcomed the idea of getting the players and officials over to Fiji to celebrate their achievement.
"Negotiations are going on but as of now the Bulikula players and officials are focused on the task ahead," he added.