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Courts and Law

Trio remanded after alleged fatal assault in Suva

An 18-year-old and two juveniles face murder and aggravated robbery charges following the death of 28-year-old Filipe Bulimaibau.

Friday 06 November 2026 | 17:00

Updated 06 November 2026 | 19:59 FJT

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Three accused, including two juveniles, have appeared in court over the death of 28-year-old Filipe Bulimaibau in Suva.

Three accused, including two juveniles, have appeared in court over the death of 28-year-old Filipe Bulimaibau in Suva.

An 18-year-old man and two juveniles appeared in the Suva Magistrate Court today, charged with allegedly causing the death of a 28-year-old man in Suva earlier last month.

Isimeli Tagirara, 18, and the two juveniles each face one count each of aggravated robbery and murder. They appeared before Resident Magistrate Joseph Daurewa.

Families and supporters packed the court this afternoon to support the three accused.

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It is alleged that in the early hours of October 10, the victim, Filipe Bulimaibau, who was believed to be drunk, was walking along Victoria Parade in Suva after O’Reilly’s nightclub had closed.

Bulimaibau allegedly encountered the three accused outside a gym in the area, where they assaulted him.

It is further alleged that an A32 purple Samsung mobile phone, valued at $499, was stolen from him after the assault.

Bulimaibau was reportedly admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on October 11 and died on October 18.

Magistrate Daurewa transferred the matter to the High Court because the charges are indictable offences.

Tagirara was remanded at the Suva Remand Centre, while the two juveniles were remanded at the Fiji Juvenile Rehabilitation and Development Centre in Nabua.

The case will be called in the High Court on November 20.

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