Dual citizens eligible for taxi permits: Minister

Fijians with dual citizenship can operate taxi businesses, provided they meet the country's six-month residency requirement.

Fijians holding dual citizenship are eligible to operate taxi businesses in Fiji, provided they ordinarily reside in the country for at least six months each year.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau clarified the eligibility requirements in Parliament, confirming that dual citizenship does not disqualify applicants from obtaining taxi permits.

Under the Land Transport (Public Service Vehicle) Regulations 2000, taxi permit holders must be Fijian citizens and meet the minimum residency requirement.

Mr Tuisawau said the rules also applied to Fijians holding citizenship in another country.

He outlined two key conditions for eligibility: applicants must hold Fijian citizenship, including dual citizenship, and must ordinarily reside in Fiji for at least six months each year.

The minister said the requirements were designed to ensure taxi operators remained accessible to local authorities and accountable for the services they provided.

“It is not about restricting opportunities, but rather about keeping our transport systems safe, dependable, and reliable for everyday commuters.”

Mr Tuisawau said the requirements supported accountability and reliability in Fiji's public transport sector.

The clarification means dual citizens seeking to establish or operate taxi businesses in Fiji can qualify for permits as long as they meet the citizenship and residency conditions.

The rules are intended to support local livelihoods while ensuring taxi operators comply with transport regulations and remain accountable to the travelling public.