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Biman Prasad quits Constitution committee

Mr Prasad said repeated attempts to persuade Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the committee to extend the constitutional review timetable had failed.

Monday 02 November 2026 | 07:30

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National Federation Party (NFP) leader Biman Prasad with party general secretary Kamal Iyer on October 31, 2026.

National Federation Party (NFP) leader Biman Prasad with party general secretary Kamal Iyer on October 31, 2026.

Inoke Rabonu.

National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad has withdrawn from the special parliamentary committee reviewing the Constitution (Amendment) Bill and will not sign its report to Parliament.

His decision comes as Parliament prepares to consider the committee’s report this week, with the NFP directing its Members of Parliament to vote against the Bill at its third reading.

Mr Prasad said repeated attempts to persuade Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the committee to extend the constitutional review timetable had failed.

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“We have exhausted all avenues to convince the Prime Minister and the committee to extend the timeline beyond the general elections for continuation of the process.”

“I will therefore no longer participate in the special parliamentary committee, nor will I be a signatory to the Report of the committee to Parliament.”

Mr Prasad said he had written to Mr Rabuka on October 29, urging The People’s Alliance party (PA) to withdraw Bill No. 32 of 2026 from Parliament’s consideration on Monday, November 2.

The NFP Management Board had directed the party’s MPs to vote against the Bill at its third reading.

Mr Prasad criticised the 19-day timetable from October 12 to 31.

Translation

He also raised concerns that the proposed Constitution had not been translated into Vosa Vakaviti and Hindi, that people making submissions had limited time and that committee members had not collectively examined the Bill clause by clause.

NFP maintains reform position

The NFP supported the Bill at its second reading on October 2.

“We cannot condemn the imposition of the 2013 Constitution while accepting an inadequate process for replacing it. Fiji deserves a Constitution made with its people, not hurried past them.”

The committee’s report is expected to come before Parliament in this week's parliament sitting.

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