Youngstars ready

Youngstars FC are target­ing a place in the final of the Dayals Sawmillers­ sponsored National Regional Club Championship (NRCC) at Govind Park in Ba next week.

Club president Ronald Chand shared the team's ambitions in an interview with SUNsports on Thursday.

"Preparation has been good, and the team has been training for two weeks," Chand said.

"We've covered most aspects of the game, and we will come strong next week."

Chand said the team's biggest challenge during preparation had been managing training around the players' work commitments.

"Most of the players are working in Suva and they normally knock off after five.

"They always reach Navua after 6pm, so basically we have to resort to training from 6pm to 8pm."

He said the players made up for lost time with daytime training sessions at weekends.

"We are adapting to the heat which we will face in Ba.

"At this point in time, we are no youngsters now. We represent Na­vua Chand said the team was eager to win a title after the Navua district side fell short in the finals of the Fiji FACT and the Inter-District Championship (IDC) in Labasa and Suva respectively.

"This is the last tournament of the season, so let's give glory and victory to our district."

Added incentive

Chand said he had offered the players an additional incentive to win the competition.

"The motivation is very simple; I told the boys that if we win, re­gardless of the amount of the prize money, I will triple it and we'll have a good end-of-season party for the boys."

He is also counting on Navua supporters to turn out in numbers and fly the team's red and blue col­ours at Govind Park.

"We'll definitely need them as they are the 12th player which mo­tivates the players on the field."

Chand thanked Navua Football Association president Rajeev Prasad for the association's sup­port during the team's prepara­tion.

"It's not about the club; it's about the district, so we're represent­ing Navua and we want to get this glory back to our people."