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Unity Fiji names 23 proposed candidates for General Election

The proposed candidates include former chief magistrate Naomi Raikaci, former Commissioner Western Mesake Ledua, former senior military officer Samuela Tupou and medical professional Dr Jone Hawea.

Monday 02 November 2026 | 08:30

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Party leader Savenaca Narube announced the names during a rally at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, describing the group as a strong team with the experience needed to lead the country.

Party leader Savenaca Narube announced the names during a rally at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, describing the group as a strong team with the experience needed to lead the country.

Unity Fiji has unveiled its first 23 proposed candidates for the next General Election, assembling a team that includes former senior government officials, lawyers, business professionals and community leaders.

Party leader Savenaca Narube announced the names during a rally at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, describing the group as a strong team with the experience needed to lead the country.

“We have covered a lot of areas. In particular, we have announced our 23 candidates for this coming election,” he said.

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“Quite a strong team, as you will probably hear over the next few days. We have people who have led this country before.

“We have former Permanent Secretaries for Finance, former senior people in the corporate sector who have led businesses, as well as people who have served their communities.

“We have lawyers, we have doctors, and you'll read all about them in the next few days. But we are confident that Unity Fiji has chosen a strong team.”

The proposed candidates include former chief magistrate Naomi Raikaci, former Commissioner Western Mesake Ledua, former senior military officer Samuela Tupou and medical professional Dr Jone Hawea.

The list also includes lawyers, former civil servants, business professionals, farmers, youth representatives and community advocates.

More candidates to come

Mr Narube said the party would announce additional proposed candidates in the coming days.

“Please wait for the rest of our candidates. But the first up, you can agree with us that we have a very strong team.

“With that strong team, a powerful mission, a clear vision and the experience to implement them, I think you have a winning combination,” he said.

Mr Narube said Fiji needed to move beyond the challenges it had faced and focus on building a better future for the next generation.

“This is the time for this country to grow out of all the issues, the problems that we have faced up to now.

“We owe it not so much to ourselves, but we owe it to our grandchildren and those who will come after them,” he said.

He also raised concerns about financial literacy among landowners despite Fiji having been independent for more than 50 years.

Mr Narube highlighted the Western Division's economic importance, describing it as a powerhouse because of its wealth and contribution to Fiji's gross domestic product (GDP).

Unity Fiji's 23 proposed candidates

  1. Felix Parker — Businessman
  2. Naomi Raikaci — Former chief magistrate
  3. Jone Rasi — Youth leader
  4. Makera Dawai — Experienced administrator
  5. Jone Seniroqa — Lawyer and business consultant
  6. Isikeli Vuniwaqa — Former police officer
  7. Mesake Ledua — Former Commissioner Western
  8. Ranjina Kaur — Engineering and public health
  9. Inoke Devo — Former civil servant
  10. Howard Politini — Human resources
  11. Arthur Simmons — Sports coach and forestry
  12. Osea Cawaru — Former civil servant
  13. Watisoni Raikadroka — Former civil servant
  14. Ratu Kaliova Nabeka — Community leader
  15. Samuela Tupou — Former senior military officer
  16. Dr Jone Hawea — Medical professional
  17. Jane Naulu — Farmer
  18. Raijieli Robinson — Women's advocate
  19. Ratu Isireli Vesikula — Former civil servant
  20. Litiana Bulivou — Lawyer
  21. Kasanita Nadruku — Sports administrator
  22. Kolora Navuga — Youth coordinator
  23. Awadh Sharma — Community worker

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