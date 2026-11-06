Kamikamica joins Nevers as a medical joker
Nevers officially announced Kamikamica's arrival on Wednesday, confirming he had signed as a medical joker until the end of December.
Friday 06 November 2026 | 12:00
Updated 06 November 2026 | 16:35 FJT
Kitione Kamikamica played his last match with Vannes on September 12, 2025.
Photo: Sandra Ruhaut/Midi Olympique
Former Flying Fijians second-row Kitione Kamikamica has joined French Pro D2 club Nevers as an injury replacement.
The 30-year-old had been without a club since leaving Vannes by mutual agreement in July, a year before his contract was due to expire.
He had been on trial with Clermont but will now continue his career with Nevers.
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Nevers officially announced Kamikamica's arrival on Wednesday, confirming he had signed as a medical joker until the end of December.
Kamikamica previously played for Bordeaux-Begles, Brive, Racing 92 and RC Vannes. However, he has not featured in an official match for more than a year.
His last appearance was on September 12, 2025, when he turned out for Vannes against Mont-deMarsan.
Nevers, who sit at the bottom of the Pro D2 standings after losing their first nine matches of the season, will be hoping the experienced forward can help turn their fortunes around.
The Cikobia, Macuata native made eight appearances for the Flying Fijians.