Kamikamica joins Nevers as a medical joker

Former Flying Fijians second-row Kitione Kami­kamica has joined French Pro D2 club Nevers as an injury replacement.

The 30-year-old had been with­out a club since leaving Vannes by mutual agreement in July, a year before his contract was due to expire.

He had been on trial with Cler­mont but will now continue his career with Nevers.

Nevers officially announced Ka­mikamica's arrival on Wednes­day, confirming he had signed as a medical joker until the end of December.

Kamikamica previously played for Bordeaux-Begles, Brive, Rac­ing 92 and RC Vannes. However, he has not featured in an official match for more than a year.

His last appearance was on Sep­tember 12, 2025, when he turned out for Vannes against Mont-de­Marsan.

Nevers, who sit at the bottom of the Pro D2 standings after losing their first nine matches of the season, will be hoping the experi­enced forward can help turn their fortunes around.

The Cikobia, Macuata native made eight appearances for the Flying Fijians.