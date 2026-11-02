Man offered $20,000 for couple's killings, court hears

A man accused of murdering an elderly couple was promised $20,000 to carry out the killings but was never paid, the High Court in Lautoka heard today.

Osea Mataitoga, 27, is standing trial over the deaths of Sesha Reddy and his wife, Mirdu Chandra, near Lawai, Sigatoka, on February 2, 2021.

Mataitoga faces two counts of murder and one count of robbery.

The trial before Justice Lee James Burney focused on whether the prosecution would accept a defence offer for Mataitoga to plead guilty to manslaughter instead of facing the murder charges.

Defence lawyer Kemueli Verebalavu told the court his client was prepared to plead guilty to manslaughter and had no objection to his caution interview being admitted as evidence.

Mr Verebalavu argued that Mataitoga had no intention of killing the couple when he entered their home.

He said Mataitoga was unarmed and claimed the assaults occurred after the woman began shouting in a room, prompting his client to punch and kick both victims.

The defence maintained that Mataitoga had been contracted by an alleged instigator, identified as Ravneel, to kill the couple because of a dispute between them.

However, the court also examined the circumstances surrounding the alleged contract killing, including whether Mataitoga intended to kill the couple or acted recklessly.

Justice Burney questioned the circumstances of the alleged arrangement and raised the possibility that theft, rather than a contract killing, could have been the motive.

The judge also sought clarification on whether any action had been taken against the alleged instigator.

The prosecution and defence discussed which facts were undisputed and which remained contested. The judge stressed the need for both sides to agree on key facts to streamline proceedings and potentially reduce the number of witnesses from the 24 currently listed.

The prosecution was asked to clarify its position on the proposed manslaughter plea before the trial resumed this morning.