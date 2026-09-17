Koroiduadua rebuilds fitness with Navosa

Former Fijian Drua and Flying Fijians tighthead prop Jone Koroiduadua is taking it one step at a time to regain his fitness and return to peak form.

Koroiduadua has been influential for the Navosa rugby team during the Skipper Cup competition this season after 11 months of ACL rehabilitation.

'I'm trying to improve my fitness level and get more game time," he said.

'I'm grateful to bring more experience from my time overseas back to the grassroots level, which has improved these players' style of play."

Koroiduadua played Super Rugby for the Drua from 2022- 2024. He joined New England Free Jacks in 2025 where he played 14 matches in the American Major League Rugby (MLR) competition where he got injured.

He was part of the Nadroga rugby team that won the Skipper Cup competition in 2024 after they defeated Suva 22-17 in the final at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

"The difference between playing for Nadroga and Navosa is that there are plenty of experienced players in Nadroga, whereas at Navosa, we had to teach these young players at grassroots level to play in the Skipper Cup, which is a difficult task," Koroiduadua said.

"Many of these young players played in the club games and then transitioned to the Skipper Cup, which is a big achievement for many of them."

Koroiduadua praised the efforts of the young players in the Navosa team throughout the season.

"The focus for us now is to secure a spot in the top eight on the points table before the regular season ends," he said.

Koroiduadua alongside Drua's Emosi Tuqiri and former Flying Fijians openside flanker Semi Kunatani have adopted Leadership roles for the Navosa team this season.

Navosa defeated Naitasiri 36-29 in Round Eight, while Rewa came away with a 35-31 against Taveuni, last week. Navosa will take on host Rewa at Burebasaga School grounds tomorrow at 3pm