Rugby

Stewart calls for Kadavu forward improvement

Stewart said Taveuni would provide another tough challenge, but remains confident that Kadavu could produce a strong performance.

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 10:00

Kadavu rugby players

Kadavu rugby players on board the ferry to Taveuni on September 15, 2026.

Photo: Kadavu Rugby

Kadavu is looking to bounce back from last Saturday's 10-30 loss to Fresh Choice Tai­levu by beating hosts Taveuni at Wairiki ground on Saturday.

Kadavu vice-captain and former Suva centre John Stewart said they must first address their weaknesses, particularly in the set piece before facing Taveuni.

"The battle will be in the forwards," the former Fijian Drua captain said.

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"Kadavu needs to improve on win­ning our set pieces, somewhere to start off. We'll go back to our draw­ing board and we'll review our weaknesses."

Stewart said Taveuni would provide another tough challenge, but remains confident that Kadavu could produce a strong performance.

"As we all know, Taveuni has been doing really well in the past few games and we know going there to Taveuni will not be an easy task for Kadavu, but I know the boys can do the job," he said.

Stewart said the forwards was a ma­jor factor in their loss to Tailevu.

"Kadavu needs to improve on win­ning our set pieces, somewhere to start off. We'll go back to our draw­ing board and we'll review our weaknesses."

John Stewart

"Tailevu dominated us in the for­wards, to be honest. We were in the fight in the first half, but in the sec­ond half, we let loose and Tailevu ran away with the game," he said.

Stewart also appealed to Kadavu supporters to remain patient with the team

"To all the Kadavu supporters, we apologise for Saturday's loss but please be patient with us as we have a very young team, especially the boys coming from the island.

"They're still learning a lot of things about playing top-level rugby."

Weekend fixtures (host team first)

FMF Suva v Maiolo at Buckhurst Park; McDonald's Nadi v Nadroga at King Charles Park; Tailevu v Khelvin Civil En­gineering Lautoka at Nakelo grounds; Vind Patel Ba v Naitasiri at Govind Park, Taveuni v Kadavu at Wairiki ground; Rewa v Navosa at Burebasaga ground.

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