Poor turnout sparks call for early referendum awareness

Poor turnout at a parliamentary consultation in Labasa should serve as a warning that public awareness on the proposed national referendum needs to begin early, according to the Social Empowerment Education Programme (SEEP).

SEEP said fewer than 10 members of the public attended the consultation on the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2026 at Kshatriya Hall, Naodamu, on Tuesday.

SEEP was the only organisation to make a submission.

Executive director Chantelle Khan said the turnout should not automatically be interpreted as a lack of public interest but should raise questions about whether communities had been given enough notice, information and opportunity to prepare and participate.

The consultation was also held on the same day as the National Agriculture Show at Subrail Park, which attracts people from across the North.

“People need enough time to understand, think, discuss and ask questions before they are asked to participate in an important national process,” Ms Khan said in a press statement.

Ms Khan said the proposed referendum would be a new process for Fiji and public education should not be left until the final days.

“The concern is that we should not wait until one week or one day before the referendum to start explaining to people what the process is and how it will work.”

SEEP called for awareness to begin now through radio, television, social media, print media and community meetings.

The Government proposes holding the referendum between November and mid-December, with the proposed new Constitution to take effect by December 24, 2026, subject to required processes.