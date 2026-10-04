Rugby

Nadroga set sights on strong finish

The Nadroga team has put the win behind them and shifted its focus to Kadavu, who defeated Ba 21-18 at Govind Park on Saturday.

Monday 05 October 2026 | 10:30

Nadroga rugby team at Burebasaga School Grounds on October 3, 2026.

Nadroga rugby team at Burebasaga School Grounds on October 3, 2026.

Photo: loane Asioli

The Nadroga rugby team will leave no room for mistakes as they look to improve their discipline when they take on Kada­vu in their Round 11 Skipper Cup match this weekend.

This was the gist of Team Manag­er Manuelei Fumanu's interview with SUNsports after their 27-13 win over Rewa last Saturday.

"We expected a tough match against Rewa, but we had faith in the players and trusted the proÂ­cess," he said.

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"We made a lot of changes, but the boys did well."

Fumanu added that the team will need to reassess their approach against Kadavu.

"We can't underestimate any team, so we need to improve our discipline and defence," he said.

"The players have been exceptional with their teamwork this season despite being new to the competition."

The Nadroga team has put the win behind them and shifted its focus to Kadavu, who defeated Ba 21-18 at Govind Park on Saturday.

"We'll take it one game at a time, so we need to prioritise our prepa­ration against Kadavu before we can focus on the quarterfinals," Fumanu said.

"Kadavu is not an easy team, so we'll need to work harder and strategise before the playoffs."

Fumanu highlighted that the se­lection of Nadroga-bred players Manueli Ratuniyarawa into the Fijian Drua club and Kavekini Boselawa into the Flying Fijians extended squad has motivated the young players in the team.

"The aim is not only to focus on the Skipper Cup. They need to look ahead because there are a lot of op­portunities," he said.

"It all goes back to them, how they sacrifice and grow through the game."

Fumanu acknowledged the NaÂ­droga fans who travelled to BureÂ­basaga, Rewa, in support of the team.

"We thank you for your time and prayers," he said.

"We invite all the Nadroga fans to turn up in numbers for our last regular match of the season against Kadavu."

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