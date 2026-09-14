Rugby

Navosa U20 target scrum, lineout improvement

Team manager says debut Skipper Cup campaign is about developing players

Monday 14 September 2026 | 17:30

Naitasiri Under-20 rugby team at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori on September 12, 2026.

Naitasiri Under-20 rugby team at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori on September 12, 2026.

Photo: Ioane Asioli

Player development has been the main focus for the Navosa Under-20 rugby team in their first year of competition in the Skipper Cup.

Team manager Apakuki Nasauturaga said the team needed to improve its scrums and lineouts after their 24-46 loss to Naitasiri last week.

“Our forwards were smaller in size, and Naitasiri really dominated us in the scrums and lineouts,” he said.

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“We also have to improve our set-piece as well.”

Rewa will be Navosa’s next challenge in their Skipper Cup campaign.

“I’m pleased that the players were able to adapt and contain Naitasiri for quite some time in the match,” Nasauturaga said.

“I’m really glad that none of my players were injured after the intense match against Naitasiri.”

Nasauturaga advised his team to display an open-running style of rugby against their opponents.

“We managed to get consecutive tries, so we need to keep playing to our strengths in our next matches,” he said.

Nasauturaga expressed his gratitude to their vocal supporters who were present to witness their match last week.

“We will now regroup, reset, and try to win our remaining matches,” he said.

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