Rookie back to fulfil grandparents wishes

Flying Fijians debutant Isaac Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is hoping for a special family moment if he gets to play in the Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) in Japan, next Saturday.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is one of the five debutants named in the Flying Fijians squad to defend the PNC, which will be played from September 12 to 19.

For the young player, earning the opportunity to represent Fiji at Test level would mean much more.

“If it’s meant to be, it would mean everything,” he said.

Ratumatavuki-Kneepkens now has sights firmly set for Japan, where he hopes to turn his family’s long-held dream into reality: the chance to pull on the Flying Fijians jersey would be a moment he and his grandparents would cherish.

“I know my grandparents; it was one of their wishes to see one of their family members play for the Flying Fijians. So to potentially be able to do that, it would be a dream come true.”

Ratumatavuki-Kneepkens said he had settled well into the national camp and was making the most of the opportunity to learn from the experienced players.

“The boys have been very welcoming. I’ve been learning heaps off them,” he said.

“All the boys who have been there for a few years, I was able to pick their brains.

“Through each session, I’m feeling more confident and more comfortable.”

He said the competition within the squad has been healthy and they are being pushed to improve.

“I’m very excited. If the opportunity presents itself, I would be extremely grateful and ready,” Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens said.