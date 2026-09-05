Rugby

Rookie back to fulfil grandparents wishes

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is one of the five debutants named in the Flying Fijians squad to defend the PNC, which will be played from September 12 to 19.

Sunday 06 September 2026 | 10:00

Updated 06 September 2026 | 14:56 FJT

Flying Fijians debutant Isaac Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Flying Fijians debutant Isaac Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Waisea Nasokia

Flying Fijians debutant Isaac Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is hoping for a special family moment if he gets to play in the Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) in Japan, next Saturday.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is one of the five debutants named in the Flying Fijians squad to defend the PNC, which will be played from September 12 to 19.

For the young player, earning the opportunity to represent Fiji at Test level would mean much more.

Related stories

“If it’s meant to be, it would mean everything,” he said.

Ratumatavuki-Kneepkens now has sights firmly set for Japan, where he hopes to turn his family’s long-held dream into reality: the chance to pull on the Flying Fijians jersey would be a moment he and his grandparents would cherish.

“I know my grandparents; it was one of their wishes to see one of their family members play for the Flying Fijians. So to potentially be able to do that, it would be a dream come true.”

Ratumatavuki-Kneepkens said he had settled well into the national camp and was making the most of the opportunity to learn from the experienced players.

“The boys have been very welcoming. I’ve been learning heaps off them,” he said.

“All the boys who have been there for a few years, I was able to pick their brains.

“Through each session, I’m feeling more confident and more comfortable.”

He said the competition within the squad has been healthy and they are being pushed to improve.

“I’m very excited. If the opportunity presents itself, I would be extremely grateful and ready,” Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens said.

Explore more on these topics

Flying Fijians

Most popular

Miss Hibiscus 2026 Sala Korosaya.
Nation

Korosaya crowned Miss Hibiscus 2026

Nineteen-year-old Seini Didi shares her graduation joy with her mother, Tarusila Tuvi, at the Naleba Youth Training Centre in Labasa on September 4, 2026. Photo: Sampras Anand.
Education

Didi’s graduation fuels civil service dream

The British High Commission also announced that applications for Commonwealth Scholarships for the 2027 academic year will open on September 8 and close on October 20.
Nation

Eight Fijians secure UK Government scholarships

Labasa Football tream
Football

Labasa ready to defend B.O.G title

2Fresh winger Miri Bogitini (right) leads the attack against Raiwaqa Flyers during the Battle of the Mix tournament on July 18, 2026.
Other Sports

Suva Touch ready for Hibiscus tournament

Isi-Naisarani
Rugby

Naisarani could be Drua’s next No.8

Miss Hubiscus 2011 Alisi Rabukawaqa at GPH on September 3, 2026.
Entertainment

Hibiscus now a platform for change, says former queen

First Miss Hibiscus 1956 Liebling Marlow at GPH on September 3, 2026.
Entertainment

70 years later, first Hibiscus Queen finally gets her crown

Miss Hibiscus 1958 Mary Nelson with 2026 FMF Hibiscus contestant Miss Suva City Council Salanieta Sekiseki at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on September 3, 2026.
Entertainment

Mary Nelson: The crown that built her confidence