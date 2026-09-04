Rugby

Rookie back takes on challenge

He continued to make his mark at international schoolboy level when he represented the Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 side in their two victories against the Australia Schoolboys U18 team.

Friday 04 September 2026 | 12:30

Maleli Nauvasi

Far Right Maleli nauvasi

Photo: Supplied

Promising utility back Maleli Nauvasi is living his dream after earning his first call-up to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad for the Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) in Japan.

The Fijian Drua development programme rep was among the players allowed to train with the national side as preparations continue for the PNC.

For the Dratabu, Nadi native the call-up came sooner than he expected.

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“I was very happy. I didn’t believe it at first. I didn’t believe I would get the chance, but then I was super happy,” Nauvasi said.

“I was very excited when I heard the news. I didn’t imagine it would happen this quickly. This is a dream come true.

“Being here, training alongside some of the big names, is something special for me.”

Nauvasi first caught the attention of the selectors with his outstanding performance in the 2024 Vodafone Deans competition.

Playing for Queen Victoria School (QVS), he helped the school secure the Under-18 title and was named Player of the Match after an impressive display in the final against Nasinu Secondary School.

He continued to make his mark at international schoolboy level when he represented the Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 side in their two victories against the Australia Schoolboys U18 team.

His ability to play across several positions has been one of his major strengths.

During his time at QVS, Nauvasi featured at flyhalf, wing and fullback, showcasing his versatility and adaptability.

Now training with the Flying Fijians, he is taking every opportunity to learn from experienced players around him.

“Some of the big names are here, and some of them I have played with, especially the midfielders like Veremi (Vakatawa), Kala (Ravouvou) and Tui (9Samusamvodre),” he said.

“I have been learning a lot from them in terms of how they play the game and sharing their knowledge with me.

“I have been learning a lot from them, and whatever they say and whatever they expect from me, I would like to do what they say and what they expect from me.

“I just want to work hard and pray every day.”

He said, the opportunity represents another important step in his rugby journey, with the young utility back determined to make the most of his chance among Fiji’s best.


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