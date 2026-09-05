Rugby

Suva women fight back to beat Kadavu

The victory was Suva’s third consecutive victory after their loss to Nadi in Round 3.

Saturday 05 September 2026 | 15:00

Suva - womens- team

Suva women’s team following their win against Kadavu at Suva Grammar

Photo: Sereana Salalo-Baleiwai

The Suva women’s team came from behind to beat Kadavu 19-10 in their Subrails Marama Cup Round Six match at the Suva Grammar School grounds.

Kadavu led 10-7 at halftime.

Suva scored two more tries and kept Kadavu scoreless in the second half to secure the win.

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The victory was Suva’s third consecutive win after their loss to Nadi in Round 3.

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