Suva women fight back to beat Kadavu
The victory was Suva’s third consecutive victory after their loss to Nadi in Round 3.
Saturday 05 September 2026 | 15:00
Suva women’s team following their win against Kadavu at Suva Grammar
Photo: Sereana Salalo-Baleiwai
The Suva women’s team came from behind to beat Kadavu 19-10 in their Subrails Marama Cup Round Six match at the Suva Grammar School grounds.
Kadavu led 10-7 at halftime.
Suva scored two more tries and kept Kadavu scoreless in the second half to secure the win.
The victory was Suva’s third consecutive win after their loss to Nadi in Round 3.
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