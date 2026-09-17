Rugby

Walker wants consistency from Fijiana XVs

Walker also wants Fiji to avoid giving their oppo­nents opportunities to come back into the match.

Friday 18 September 2026 | 11:30

Fijiana

Vodafone Fijiana XVs head coach Wil­lie Walker wants greater consistency from his players when they face Hong Kong in the Wom­en's XV Challenger Series match at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground tomorrow.

Walker told SUNsports in a Zoom interview yesterday that consistency in prepa­ration and performance would be key to Fiji's chanc­es.

"It's extremely important in terms of our players' understanding of what it means, especially playing in tournament rugby;" the former Blues coach said.

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"In international rugby, you've got to be consistent and that ensures growth, I think that gives you op­portunity to win games. To be consistent, we've got to make sure that we're pre­paring well.

"We are doing the things we need to do throughout the week to give ourselves opportunity to be success­ful on the weekend. In any game, any competition, if you're not consistent, you don't get results."

Walker said the team's training intensity and con­nection would also be im­portant against Hong Kong.

"I think the consistency in our preparation and our training intensity and our connection as a team, if we can be consistent in that, then the potential results will be the product of that consistency;" he said.

Walker also wants Fiji to avoid giving their oppo­nents opportunities to come back into the match.

"To be fair, we started strong last week, but we let them (Spain) back into the game through a lot of our own mistakes.

Walker confirmed that Fiji would make changes to the squad against Hong Kong because of injuries and to give other players an oppor­tunity.

The Match 23 squad will be announced today. The match kicks-off at 7.30pm.

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