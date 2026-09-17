Walker wants consistency from Fijiana XVs
Walker also wants Fiji to avoid giving their opponents opportunities to come back into the match.
Friday 18 September 2026 | 11:30
Vodafone Fijiana XVs head coach Willie Walker wants greater consistency from his players when they face Hong Kong in the Women's XV Challenger Series match at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground tomorrow.
Walker told SUNsports in a Zoom interview yesterday that consistency in preparation and performance would be key to Fiji's chances.
"It's extremely important in terms of our players' understanding of what it means, especially playing in tournament rugby;" the former Blues coach said.
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"In international rugby, you've got to be consistent and that ensures growth, I think that gives you opportunity to win games. To be consistent, we've got to make sure that we're preparing well.
"We are doing the things we need to do throughout the week to give ourselves opportunity to be successful on the weekend. In any game, any competition, if you're not consistent, you don't get results."
Walker said the team's training intensity and connection would also be important against Hong Kong.
"I think the consistency in our preparation and our training intensity and our connection as a team, if we can be consistent in that, then the potential results will be the product of that consistency;" he said.
Walker also wants Fiji to avoid giving their opponents opportunities to come back into the match.
"To be fair, we started strong last week, but we let them (Spain) back into the game through a lot of our own mistakes.
Walker confirmed that Fiji would make changes to the squad against Hong Kong because of injuries and to give other players an opportunity.
The Match 23 squad will be announced today. The match kicks-off at 7.30pm.