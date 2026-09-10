Vakalalabure sues former Fiji Sports Council board

Former Fiji Sports Coun­cil chief executive of­ficer Gilbert Vakalalabure has sued the Council's former board members for defamation over his termination.

His brother and lawyer, Tevita Tangaroa Vakalalabure of Vakalal­abure Legal, confirmed the case to SUNSports yesterday.

The case was filed in the High Court of Fiji in Suva on August 28, 2026.

The pleadings highlight aggravat­ing factors including the withhold­ing of investigative reports and evidence, refusal to publish fair responses, creating a false appear­ance of board endorsement, and selective leaks following a no-cause termination, according to the court documents.

Among the defendants are current board members, including deputy chairman Peter Mazey and Della Shaw-Elder.

Gilbert was terminated in June following allegations of abuse of office.

He is seeking substantial financial compensation. This includes gener­al and accumulated damages of up to $10 million for the alleged harm caused by the defamatory publica­tions.

Gilbert is also claiming exem­plary damages of up to $5m, in the alternative, against each defendant found liable.

The documents list several aggra­vating factors. These include:

■ The serious nature of the alleged false statements and the misuse of official or statutory authority.

■ The national and international publication of the alleged defamatory material.

■ Attacks on qualities that are im­portant to Gilbert's profession.

■ The withholding of investiga­tion reports and evidence, as well as the failure to seek or publish his response.

■ The alleged false impression that the statements had board approval and were supported by an independent investigation.

The selective publication of in­formation and the failure to correct the statements.

"There is a need for a judicial review application which would be called next Tuesday;" Tangroa Vakalalabure said.

"He has a number of cases regard­ing the Fiji Sports Council."

He did not disclose details of the other cases being filed against the Council.

However, Vakalalabure said all the board members had been served with the writ.

Other defendants include former chairman Peniasi Evo Sokia, Se­mesa Karavaki, Peceli Vosanibola, Makarita Lenoa and the Attorney General of Fiji.

The claim seeks to punish and deter what he alleges was oppres­sive, arbitrary or unconstitutional conduct.

He is also seeking compensation for specific financial losses alleg­edly caused by the publications. The amount will be fully calculated before the trial.

Other relief sought includes court declarations stating that the pub­lished statements were false and defamatory.

He is also seeking a public correc­tion and apology.

Meanwhile, Council board chair­man Rovereto Nayacalevu con­firmed that the previous board members have been served with the writ of summon.

He added the recruitment process for a new CEO is underway.

The position was advertised by Grant Thornton Fiji last month. Applications closed on August 14.

"It is a work in progress. There's a couple of things we need to rea­lign," Nayacalevu said.