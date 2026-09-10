Cornish takes flight on new rugby pathway

The Cornish name has been associated with Fiji's aviation industry for decades.

Now, it is rugby as Natabua High School student Alfred Cornish has earned a spot in the Fijian Drua Junior Development programme.

The Drua Foundation signed Cornish yesterday as part of its commitment to identifying and developing Fiji's next generation of sporting talent.

Cornish was one of the invitational players who played for Ba Provincial Freebird Institute in this year's Vodafone Super Deans Trophy quarter-final.

The rugged blindside flanker put in a sterling performance and scored Ba Pro's only try in their 7-23 loss to eventual winners Suva Grammar School.

He broke two tackles before sprinting more than 30 metres to score under the posts.

The performance showcased his strength, speed and ability to make an impact with ball in hand on one of Fiji's biggest school rugby stages.

Cornish also has a strong background in swimming.

He represented Fiji at the 2024 Oceania Aquatics Championships in Gold Coast, Australia.

He finished second in the 17-year-old boys' 50m freestyle at the 2025 National Schools Swimming Championships in 24.79 seconds.

“I’m lost for words right now. I feel really blessed to be part of the Drua Vuvale for the coming season and I’m looking forward to getting into it with the boys,” Cornish said.

“This will be my home for the next two seasons, and I’m really excited.”

Fijian Drua development and pathways director Nemani Nadolo-Kuridrani said Cornish's attitude and willingness to learn had stood out.

“Alfred is someone I’ve been keeping an eye on for the past 12 months. He’s a talented young player with plenty of potential to go a long way in the game,” Nadolo-Kuridrani said.

“What stood out to me most, though, was his attitude — his willingness to learn, ask questions, and not be afraid to have a go. That was a big tick for me.”

Nadolo-Kuridrani said the Drua was looking forward to helping Cornish develop both on and off the field.

Cornish's parents, Clayton and Seini, are senior pilots for Fiji Airways, along with his uncles Gavin and Ethan.

His grandfather, the late Bruce Cornish, was one of the national airline's pioneering pilots.



