Waimanu 7s targets youths

The Flame Tree Waimanu 7s rugby tournament will return to Suva's National Stadium on Friday and Saturday, with organisers putting up a total prize money of$33,487.10.

Speaking during the launch at the Mataqali Lomanikoro Hall in Colo-i-Suva Village yesterday, tournament director Alipate Na­vuso said the tournament is aimed at giving young people a positive pathway through rugby and help­ing keep them away from drug abuse.

"This is the eighth edition of the Flame Tree Waimanu 7s tourna­ment," he said.

"Since youths in the country are suffering from drug abuse and HIV, we've decided to organise a grassroots tournament to keep our young people away from drugs.

"This tournament is also a path­way to develop our youths from our communities and also the youths of Fiji into future rugby players."

Navuso acknowledged Flame Tree Developments pte Ltd direc­tor Glenn Wakeman for support­ing the tournament and grass­roots rugby.

"I like to thank Mr Wakeman for his tireless support and sponsor­ship towards the organising of this tournament. Without him and Flame Tree, we would not be able to organise this tournament," he said.

Confirmed for the tournament are 25 men's, 10 Under-20s and three women's teams.

Wakeman said he was honoured to support grassroots rugby and its development in Fiji.

He said the tournament was also significant because it brought to­gether the villages of Colo-i-Suva, Waimanu and Navatuvula.

These villages have produced top 7s players like Lemeki Duidomo, Ro Kini Kiliraki, Sailosi Naiteqe, Nasoni Roko, Livai Ikanikoda and so on.

"We are looking forward to the 7s tournament and may the best team wins.

"This Waimanu 7s tournament feels very special because it brings the three villages together, and rugby also unites us," Wakeman added.

Prize details:

Men's

Winners: $5000

Runners Up: $2000

Losing semi- finalist: $1000 Losing quarterfinalists: $650

U20s

Winners: $2000

Runners Up: $1000

Losing semi-finalist: $500 Losing quarterfinalist: $400

Women's

Winners: $1000

Runners-Up: $500

Losing semi-finalist: $250