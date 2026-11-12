Waimanu 7s targets youths
Navuso acknowledged Flame Tree Developments Pte Ltd director Glenn Wakeman for supporting the tournament and grassroots rugby.
Thursday 12 November 2026 | 12:00
Updated 12 November 2026 | 13:43 FJT
Flame Tree Development Pte Limited's Glenn Wakeman (with garland) during the presentation at the Mataqali Lomanikoro Hall in Colo-i-Suva Village on November 11, 2026.
Photo: Tevita Wesele.
The Flame Tree Waimanu 7s rugby tournament will return to Suva's National Stadium on Friday and Saturday, with organisers putting up a total prize money of$33,487.10.
Speaking during the launch at the Mataqali Lomanikoro Hall in Colo-i-Suva Village yesterday, tournament director Alipate Navuso said the tournament is aimed at giving young people a positive pathway through rugby and helping keep them away from drug abuse.
"This is the eighth edition of the Flame Tree Waimanu 7s tournament," he said.
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"Since youths in the country are suffering from drug abuse and HIV, we've decided to organise a grassroots tournament to keep our young people away from drugs.
"This tournament is also a pathway to develop our youths from our communities and also the youths of Fiji into future rugby players."
Navuso acknowledged Flame Tree Developments pte Ltd director Glenn Wakeman for supporting the tournament and grassroots rugby.
"I like to thank Mr Wakeman for his tireless support and sponsorship towards the organising of this tournament. Without him and Flame Tree, we would not be able to organise this tournament," he said.
Confirmed for the tournament are 25 men's, 10 Under-20s and three women's teams.
Wakeman said he was honoured to support grassroots rugby and its development in Fiji.
He said the tournament was also significant because it brought together the villages of Colo-i-Suva, Waimanu and Navatuvula.
These villages have produced top 7s players like Lemeki Duidomo, Ro Kini Kiliraki, Sailosi Naiteqe, Nasoni Roko, Livai Ikanikoda and so on.
"We are looking forward to the 7s tournament and may the best team wins.
"This Waimanu 7s tournament feels very special because it brings the three villages together, and rugby also unites us," Wakeman added.
Prize details:
Men's
Winners: $5000
Runners Up: $2000
Losing semi- finalist: $1000 Losing quarterfinalists: $650
U20s
Winners: $2000
Runners Up: $1000
Losing semi-finalist: $500 Losing quarterfinalist: $400
Women's
Winners: $1000
Runners-Up: $500
Losing semi-finalist: $250