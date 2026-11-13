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Volleyball

Volleyball clubs vie for title

Williams said the competition also provided an opportunity for the federation to maintain engagement with its associations follow­ing Fiji's failure to qualify for next year's Pacific Games in Tahiti.

Friday 13 November 2026 | 14:00

Updated 13 November 2026 | 15:52 FJT

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Inia Tafolo, Naduri Pirates' right hitter, smashes the ball towards the opposition during the inter-club championship on November 12, 2026.

Inia Tafolo, Naduri Pirates' right hitter, smashes the ball towards the opposition during the inter-club championship on November 12, 2026.

Photo: Tevita Wesele

The 12 volleyball associations across Fiji are fielding eight teams each in the race for club supremacy at the Fiji Volley­ball Federation (FVF) Nivea Inter­Club Championship at Suva's Na­tional Netball Centre.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, association president Myron Wil­liams said the championship was important for developing volleyball at community level and keeping players engaged.

"These games builds a pathway into our national system. It keeps the competition alive. Our hashtag is keep the ball flying and really it just keeps volleyball growing at the community level," Williams said.

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Williams said volleyball had a strong presence across Fiji, with communities and villages playing an important role in the sport's de­velopment.

"Volleyball is the biggest sport we have in Fiji. Demographically it's bigger than rugby, it's bigger than netball. Every community, every village plays volleyball. There's a volleyball club.

Fiji Volleyball Federation president Myron Williams

Fiji Volleyball Federation president Myron Williams.

"What we need to do is just keep keeping it alive, keep the youth en­gaged and players engaged. Even­tually we will build a national team and go in for international tourna­ments."

He said the championship fea­tured seven to eight registered teams, with the top four men's and women's teams from the associa­tions competing for the title.

Williams said the competition also provided an opportunity for the federation to maintain engagement with its associations follow­ing Fiji's failure to qualify for next year's Pacific Games in Tahiti.

"Only eight teams are going and unfortunately Fiji missed out on that. Fiji will be sending its beach volleyball teams to Tahiti for the Pacific Games," he said.

Williams encouraged supporters to attend and back the competing teams.

The championship continues to­day.

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