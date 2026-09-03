Volleyball

Suva Volleyball sets house in order

The workshop is the first of three technical-development programmes planned by SVA this season as it works to strengthen the skills and accountability of its technical team.

Friday 04 September 2026 | 09:30

Updated 04 September 2026 | 10:49 FJT

Suva Volleyball womens team

Suva Volleyball womens team

Safekeeping will be a key focus for the Suva volleyball officials as the association prepares for the 2026-2027 season.

The Suva Volleyball Association (SVA) will conduct a two-day safeguarding workshop for its technical officials, facilitated by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre on September 18-19.

The workshop is the first of three technical-development programmes planned by SVA this season as it works to strengthen the skills and accountability of its technical team.

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SVA interim president Semaima Lagilagi said safeguarding was a shared responsibility across volleyball.

“Safeguarding is about understanding our responsibility to protect the athletes entrusted to us and ensuring that every player, particularly our young athletes, can participate in an environment that is safe and free from abuse,” Lagilagi said.

Officials will be trained in areas including professional boundaries, recognising safeguarding concerns, appropriate responses and reporting responsibilities.

Lagilagi said the focus was also on prevention and creating a safe environment before concerns arise.

“Safeguarding is about creating the right environment before something happens, identifying risks early and making sure people know how to respond appropriately when concerns are raised,” she said.

The workshop forms part of SVA’s wider technical-development programme, which will also support accreditation pathways for the next generation of coaches, referees and volunteers.

SVA said it remained committed to building a safe and inclusive environment for athletes, coaches, referees, officials and clubs.



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