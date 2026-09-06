Suliana carries mother’s memory to Hibiscus runner-up finish

There were nights last week when FMF Hibiscus Festival contestant Suliana Latianara thought about giving up.

Miss Fiji Rugby was carrying a pain too heavy for her heart following the recent passing of her mother.

But determined not to let down her sponsors, family and supporters, she put on a brave face and continued with the competition.

On Saturday night, the young woman who had almost walked away from the journey stood proudly on Fiji’s biggest pageant stage as first runner-up (second).

She also won the iTaukei Night award for Best Traditional Attire on Thursday night.

“I cried almost every night. I miss my mother so deeply; I had really wanted to give up during the journey,” Ms Latianara said.

“My mum had just died recently and I miss her so much,” she said.

“But deep inside me I believe that had she been alive she would have wanted me to continue, she is with me in spirit and that drove me to continue.”

There were moments during her Hibiscus journey when she felt she could no longer continue because the pain of losing her mother and the emptiness left behind was too much.

“If only I could see her once again and share this moment with her,” she said.

“God is awesome, I walked on with His protection and I am grateful.”

Ms Latianara is the first young woman to represent Fiji Rugby at a local pageant, bringing a new face to the competition.

Away from the Hibiscus stage, she is also a rugby player with the USP Raiders.

“Balancing rugby and the demands of preparing for one of Fiji’s biggest festivals was already a challenge,” she said.

“Being a rugby player and representing Miss Fiji Rugby is such a privilege and pleasure.

“My rugby training became handy as I was pushed to find strength to keep me going when my heart wanted me to give up.

“Endurance drove me, although I was aching with the absence of my mum. I am so grateful I did not give up.

“I thank Fiji Rugby for their confidence in me to be their first contestant in the Hibiscus Festival.”





AWARDS

FMF Miss Hibiscus 2026 - Miss MHCC & Carpenters Tower — Sala Korosaya.

First Runner Up - Miss Fiji Rugby: Suliana Latianara

Second Runner Up - Miss Superstore: Nicole Matavesi

Festivals special awards winner: