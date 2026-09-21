Men urged to stand alongside women in media

Male journalism allyship is not about men speaking on behalf of women, but about men recognising their role and responsibility in creating a conducive environment for women to thrive in the media industry.

Balance of Power executive director Mereani Rokotuibau made this remark this morning during the opening of the two-day national training of women auditors on the Kacivaka tool being held in Savusavu.

The programme is co-facilitated by the Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) and Women in Media (WIM), with financial support from the Australia-Fijian Governance Partnership (AFGP) community engagement fund.

Ms Rokotuibau acknowledged the four male journalists for making the most of the opportunity to attend the PINA pre-summit workshop.

The journalists were from three media organisations: Fiji Sun, Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) and Island Business.

She said creating environments where women media representatives and leaders could speak for themselves, lead and exercise their full potential depended on the collaboration of male journalists.

Ms Rokotuibau said women media personnel cannot change Government and leadership systems on their own and required male journalists and leaders to intervene and support.

"We need men who are willing to listen, men who are willing to grow the muscle to question the systems and the status quo that advantage some and exclude others," she explained.

The patriarchal system of civil service reforms and service delivery could be challenged if male journalists question government institutions.

"Men who are willing to use their influence to share their power to create space for women," Ms Rokotuibau said.

"Men who are willing to stand alongside women, not in front of them and not instead of them".

FCOSS executive director Vani Catanasiga shared similar sentiments and said the inclusion of the male allyship framework remains highly valued.

Ms Catanasiga added that male journalists could contribute to enhancing equitable and accountable spaces for women journalists and leaders without gender bias.