Courts and Law

TikToker’s cyberbullying appeal set for hearing

State raises jurisdictional issue as matter comes before High Court

Monday 21 September 2026 | 14:00

Anisa Khatoon Gwaizda 

Anisa Khatoon Gwaizda.

Photo: Mereleki Nai

A TikToker’s appeal against a cyberbullying conviction has been set down for hearing in the High Court in Lautoka.

The matter was called before Justice Riyaz Hamza today, with the appeal stemming from charges previously heard and determined in the Nadi Magistrate Court about three years ago.

Richard Prakash of Prakash Lawyers appeared for Anisa Khatoon Gwaizda, who is currently living overseas, while the State was represented by Joeli Naivalu.

Related stories

Gwaizda was originally charged with two counts of causing harm by posting electronic communications, contrary to Sections 24(1) and 24(2)(a) of the Online Safety Act 2018.

It is alleged that between June 1, 2021, and January 1, 2022, Gwaizda posted electronic communications intended to cause harm to her step-sister and niece.

Following the Magistrates Court decision, Gwaizda lodged an appeal in the High Court.

Both the State and defence confirmed that they had received the relevant submissions and information disclosures.

However, the State has also raised a jurisdictional issue in relation to the appeal.

Meanwhile, Justice Hamza has fixed November 11 for the appeal hearing.

Explore more on these topics

FijiCourts

Most popular

A photo showing dryland in Rakiraki. Inset: Sunita Devi at the Rakiraki Market.
Nation

Rakiraki dry spell forces farmer to give up cattle

Some of the journalists nominated by newsrooms across Fiji arrive in Savusavu yesterday for the National Training of Women Auditors on the Kacivaka Tool.
Nation

Women leaders, journalists unite for accountability training in Savusavu

Damodar city Nadi.
Courts and Law

Tribunal preserves status quo on land earmarked for Damodar Complex

Members of the Fijiana and Fiji 7s team at the Fiji School for the Blind on September 17, 2026.
Other Sports

Fiji 7s teams bring smiles to blind school

Ba confident of upset win.
Rugby

Ba must play smart rugby, says official

Namoli West Tigers women's team.
Rugby

Tigers told 'no room for errors'

Fiji already has sufficient sterile needles and syringes for a national harm-reduction programme.
Health

Needles ready, harm-reduction rollout awaits approval

Minister for Health Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu with ATscale Chief Executive Officer Pascal Bijleveld and guests during the launch of the Access to Assistive Technology and Related Rehabilitation Services for School-Aged Children in Fiji programme in Suva on September 16, 2026.
Health

$3.5m programme to transform lives of children with disabilities

Permanent secretary for Justice and National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide co-chair Selina Kuruleca.
Health

Early intervention key to preventing suicide spike, says PS