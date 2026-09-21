TikToker’s cyberbullying appeal set for hearing

A TikToker’s appeal against a cyberbullying conviction has been set down for hearing in the High Court in Lautoka.

The matter was called before Justice Riyaz Hamza today, with the appeal stemming from charges previously heard and determined in the Nadi Magistrate Court about three years ago.

Richard Prakash of Prakash Lawyers appeared for Anisa Khatoon Gwaizda, who is currently living overseas, while the State was represented by Joeli Naivalu.

Gwaizda was originally charged with two counts of causing harm by posting electronic communications, contrary to Sections 24(1) and 24(2)(a) of the Online Safety Act 2018.

It is alleged that between June 1, 2021, and January 1, 2022, Gwaizda posted electronic communications intended to cause harm to her step-sister and niece.

Following the Magistrates Court decision, Gwaizda lodged an appeal in the High Court.

Both the State and defence confirmed that they had received the relevant submissions and information disclosures.

However, the State has also raised a jurisdictional issue in relation to the appeal.

Meanwhile, Justice Hamza has fixed November 11 for the appeal hearing.