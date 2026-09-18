Our Taekwondo athletes shine in Tauranga

The Nausori Taekwondo team represented Fiji at the Bay Open 2026 in Tauranga, New Zealand, producing a strong medal-winning performance across several categories.

Fiji Taekwondo Association vice­president and Nausori Taekwondo coach Francis Nand congratulated the team for their fine performance at the competition.

"Congratulations to all the Nau­sari Taekwondo athletes for their outstanding performances at the Bay Open 2026 in Tauranga, New Zealand," Nand said.

"Your hard work, dedication, dis­cipline and determination have brought great pride to Nausori and Fiji Taekwondo."

Ram also acknowledged the coach­es, parents, families and supporters who helped make the team's trio to New Zealand possible.

Team Fiji supplied medal summa­ry lists of nine gold, 15 silver and 15 bronze medals.

The individual results bagged a to­tal of 9 gold, 17 silver and 15 bronze medals. medal wins for Janya Jahanvi Ku­mar, Yuvraani Yavna Kumar, Taanvi Dass Khushal and Angeline Karish­ma Lata.

The men's gold medallists, were Saarnav Narayan, Krishhant Chand, Virant Chandra, Nirav Prakash and Saiyed Irsad Ali.

Other team members also recorded silver and bronze medals across the U8, U13, Ul4, Ul5, U16, Ul7, senior and over-30 categories.

The team's campaign was summed up by its message: "Train hard, fight strong and make Fiji proud."