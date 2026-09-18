Our Taekwondo athletes shine in Tauranga
The men's gold medallists, were Saarnav Narayan, Krishhant Chand, Virant Chandra, Nirav Prakash and Saiyed Irsad Ali.
Saturday 19 September 2026 | 10:30
Updated 19 September 2026 | 11:57 FJT
Nausori Taekwondo team.
The Nausori Taekwondo team represented Fiji at the Bay Open 2026 in Tauranga, New Zealand, producing a strong medal-winning performance across several categories.
Fiji Taekwondo Association vicepresident and Nausori Taekwondo coach Francis Nand congratulated the team for their fine performance at the competition.
"Congratulations to all the Nausari Taekwondo athletes for their outstanding performances at the Bay Open 2026 in Tauranga, New Zealand," Nand said.
"Your hard work, dedication, discipline and determination have brought great pride to Nausori and Fiji Taekwondo."
Ram also acknowledged the coaches, parents, families and supporters who helped make the team's trio to New Zealand possible.
Team Fiji supplied medal summary lists of nine gold, 15 silver and 15 bronze medals.
The individual results bagged a total of 9 gold, 17 silver and 15 bronze medals. medal wins for Janya Jahanvi Kumar, Yuvraani Yavna Kumar, Taanvi Dass Khushal and Angeline Karishma Lata.
The men's gold medallists, were Saarnav Narayan, Krishhant Chand, Virant Chandra, Nirav Prakash and Saiyed Irsad Ali.
Other team members also recorded silver and bronze medals across the U8, U13, Ul4, Ul5, U16, Ul7, senior and over-30 categories.
The team's campaign was summed up by its message: "Train hard, fight strong and make Fiji proud."