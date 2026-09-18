Ba must play smart rugby, says official

Discipline will be the key area of focus for the Vinod Patel Ba rugby team when they host Naitasiri at Govind Park in today's Skipper Cup clash.

This was the gist of Ba Rugby Union secre­tary Gabby Kautoga's interview with SUN­ sports yesterday.

"It will be an uphill battle against Naita­siri," he said.

"We need to be more patient, avoid indi­vidual play and make smart decisions on the field."

Kautoga added that Ba would not take Naitasiri lightly.

"Naitasiri is a big team and they can bounce back from their loss to Navosa, but we are ready. The similarity between these two teams is that we've got a big forward pack."

The Ba rugby team is out to improve their defence and launch a strong counter-attack against the Highlanders

"We work hard to score tries, and we're try­ing to iron out our defence. Naitasiri will come in strong and we'll try our best to de­fend our tryline and home ground as hosts."

With Ba sitting ninth on 13 points, Kautoga said a bonus-point win would be crucial for the team's campaign.

"It's our home game. We're urging fans and families to come in numbers and cheer on the boys. The presence of the fans and fam­ily members will boost the players and lift their performance."

Kautoga said he had seen positive develop­ments from the Ba players despite a tough season.

"They've been scoring points and we've been getting bonus points in every game.

"The confidence is there with the players playing against bigger teams, and these play­ers have matured."

Kautoga is confident that his team can cre­ate an upset against Naitasiri.

"We always believe in our process and structure," he added. The match kicks-off at 3pm.

Line-ups

Ba: 1. Jordan Mamao, 2. Peniasi Sokia, 3. Sekove Tuvakaikoya, 4. Sailosi Nara be, 5. Arimela Noa, 6. Sireli Qauqau (captain), 7. Ben Nasova, 8. Gabby Naliva, 9. Bruce Sautulevu, 10. Joseva Nokelevu, 11. Jeremaia Matai, 12. Vala mi Kunavue, 13. Meli Tuvusa, 14. Josateki Vale, 15. Tevita Nailati.

Reserves: 16. Thomas Cheer, 17. Allen Osborne, 18. Joeli Ranitu, 19. Voniani Batiniu, 20. Waisea Senimoli, 21. Sakiusa Tuwai, 22. William Ryland, 23. Panapasa Nalatu.

Naitasiri: 1. Jone Naqiri, 2. Osea Dasalusalu, 3. Asivorosi Tora, 4. Marika Natau, 5. Saula Qiolevu, 6. Joseva Vakarewa, 7. Kaveni Roseru, 8. Maciu Vakacabeqoli, 9. Napolioni Batimala, 10. Josateki Lewenisiga, 11. Emosi Daubitu, 12. Moave Bole­bole, 13. Ulaisi Radio, 14. Naibuka Duvuduvukula, 15. Waisake Tewa.

Reserves: 16.Taitusi Roko,17 John Muller, 18Mesulame Roravudi, 19.Luke Jijiwa,20.Opeti Naika,21.Suliasi Tabuakarawa, 22.Kavekini Ta­vakula, 23.Sevenaca Gonerara.