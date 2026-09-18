Fiji 7s teams bring smiles to blind school

Students and teachers at the Fiji School for the Blind were visited by the Fiji men's and women's sevens teams on Thursday.

The visit was part of a com­munity initiative supported by FRU's corporate partner, CJ Pa­tel.

Fiji Society of the Blind execu­tive director Barbara Farouk said the organisation was grate­ful for the support and the effort made by the teams in spending time with the children.

"This kind of thing usually gives our children the feeling that they are really cared for by these organisations who come here and help them," she said.

The students met and interact­ed with Fiji's rugby stars while having their Weet-Bix breakfast and morning tea.

Farouk expressed her sincere gratitude to the rugby players, Fiji Rugby, FRU officials and the CJ Patel marketing team for making the visit possible.