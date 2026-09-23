Rugby

Malolo to restore lost glory

Nasiga said the loss to Suva had exposed areas that needed attention.

Thursday 24 September 2026 | 10:30

Updated 24 September 2026 | 12:07 FJT

Maiolo men's rugby team

Maiolo men's rugby team during training at the High Performance Unit at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

Photo: Maiolo Rugby.

Malolo will look to bounce back from their 27-31 loss to FMF Suva when they face hosts McDonald's Nadi at King Charles Park on Saturday.

Speaking to SUNsports on Wednesday, Malolo head coach Rupeni Nasiga said Nadi would provide them another tough test, especially playing on their home ground.

"Nadi is a tough team to beat and it's always a challenge playing against them," the former Flying Fijians lock said.

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"They will be hosting us and we will be expecting a hard thrilling game. We respect Nadi and we will not treat this game very lightly."

Nasiga said the loss to Suva had exposed areas that needed attention.

"We made a lot of silly mistakes against Suva and also poor deci­sion-making which caused our downfall.

"Throughout the week, we had been rectifying all our errors and touch up our game plan.

"We have to work hard and move forward."

Nasiga said the team needed to focus on their performance rather than blaming match officials.

"We can't blame the referee. We just have to work hard and do our things right.

"To all the Malolo fans, we would like to acknowledge your tireless support and we believe that you will turn-up in numbers in our match against Nadi," he added.

The match kicks-off at 3pm.

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