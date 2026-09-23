Rugby League

Top wingers nominated for French awards

The 31-year-old moved to France in 2017, joining Rugby Club Massy Essonne before later playing for CA Brive Correze Limou­sin and Stade Toulousain in the Top 14.

Thursday 24 September 2026 | 10:30

Updated 24 September 2026 | 12:03 FJT

Former Fiji 7srepresentative Setareki Bi­tuniyata

Former Fiji 7srepresentative Setareki Bi­tuniyata.

Former Fiji 7s representative Setareki Bi­tuniyata has been nominated for the ProD2 Best Player Award for the 2025-26 season.

The versatile Provence centre and wing has impressed this season with 14 tries, 88 tackles and 43 offloads, including a second ­best tally for tackles and a season record for offloads.

The 31-year-old moved to France in 2017, joining Rugby Club Massy Essonne before later playing for CA Brive Correze Limou­sin and Stade Toulousain in the Top 14.

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He joined Provence Rugby in 2025 and is contracted through 2027.

Among the nominees are Raymond Nu'u (Rugby Club Vannes) and Michael Ruru (Rugby Club Vannes).

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games gold medallist and Lyon winger Jiuta Wainiqolo has been nominated for the Top 14 Try of the 2025/26 season with 18 tries.

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