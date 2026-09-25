Politics

Fiji should wait until after election to amend Constitution: Narube

Narube says constitutional reform should be completed carefully rather than rushed before the next general election.

Friday 25 September 2026 | 12:00

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube.

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube is calling on the Government to delay any constitutional amendments until after the next general election, saying the current timing is wrong.

“The timing is terrible with this Government,” Mr Narube said. “Everybody knows that.”

He said Parliament should not rush through changes to the Constitution given its importance to the country’s future.

Related stories

“There’s no need to rush through these things,” Mr Narube said. “Let’s take it carefully, wisely to ensure that it’s done properly.”

Mr Narube said the Constitution should serve as the foundation for national unity going forward, and getting it right mattered more than getting it done quickly.

“We get that right once and for all,” he said. “Let’s not look back and say, well, we really didn’t do it fully.”

He urged the Coalition Government to leave any amendments until after the next election.

“I would urge this Government again, let’s go through this process, leave it to after the elections to deal with the amendments of the Constitution,” Mr Narube said.

Feedback: kaneta.naimatau@fijisun.com.fj

Explore more on these topics

Constitution ReviewFiji

Most popular

Australia
Pacific

Australia to host next Pacific Defence Meeting

RFMF Commander Major-General Jone Kalouniwai (far right) says the military is prepared to accept the legal risk of removing immunity as part of a broader truth-telling process.
Nation

RFMF accepts legal risk as it backs removal of coup immunity: Commander

France representative, PNG Minister of Defence Elias Kapavore, and Tonga’s Crown Prince and Minister for Armed Forces, Tupouto’a ‘Ulukalala.
Pacific

Pacific defence leaders call for stronger cooperation amid security challenges

Western Marine on the attack against Dratabua in the TISA Insurance Ratu Naevo Shield in Nadi on September 19, 2026.
Rugby

Nawai delivers shield glory for Western Marines

Youngstars United FC players,
Football

Youngstars United earn NRCC spot in debut season

Marist Men's Hockey Club
Hockey

Marist celebrates 30th Anniversary on hockey turf

Fiji-Airways
Travel

Fiji Airways reconnects Fiji, New Caledonia with direct flights

Kumar will now be known as Tagaloafaaofonuu Parvish Kumar — an honour he described as deeply moving and humbling.
Health

Samoan chiefly title honours PSH founder’s service to Pacific healthcare

Miss Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival 2026 queen Vasenai Talakuli
Lifestyle

Rakiraki queen takes online safety message to Miss Fiji