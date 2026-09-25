Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube is calling on the Government to delay any constitutional amendments until after the next general election, saying the current timing is wrong.

“The timing is terrible with this Government,” Mr Narube said. “Everybody knows that.”

He said Parliament should not rush through changes to the Constitution given its importance to the country’s future.

“There’s no need to rush through these things,” Mr Narube said. “Let’s take it carefully, wisely to ensure that it’s done properly.”

Mr Narube said the Constitution should serve as the foundation for national unity going forward, and getting it right mattered more than getting it done quickly.

“We get that right once and for all,” he said. “Let’s not look back and say, well, we really didn’t do it fully.”

He urged the Coalition Government to leave any amendments until after the next election.

“I would urge this Government again, let’s go through this process, leave it to after the elections to deal with the amendments of the Constitution,” Mr Narube said.

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