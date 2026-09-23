Futsal helps company workers connect beyond their workplace
Team manager Mosheen Khan said the tournament had helped employees connect beyond their normal workplace.
Thursday 24 September 2026 | 09:30
Updated 24 September 2026 | 13:30 FJT
M.Y Group is using their debut in the Design and Creative Building Solutions Bula Business House Futsal Cup 2026 competition to build stronger teamwork and unity among its employeesteamwork and unity among its employees.
The competition got underway on Wednesday at Suva's National Gymnasium.
The team brings together workers from Metromix Concrete, Winstone Aggregates, Logistics, Freight Forwarding, Customs, Transport and Container Depot Operations.
Despite players being based at different locations and balancing work commitments, the team has managed to build combinations on the court.
M.Y Group opened their campaign with a draw before producing a strong response in their second match, beating TFL 3-1.
Team manager Mosheen Khan said the tournament had helped employees connect beyond their normal workplace.
"More than the results, this tournament has helped us build friendships, strengthen relationships and create unity across our organisation," Khan said.
The team has also received strong support from their colleagues and family members during the matches.
M.Y Group thanked the tournament organisers for their support as it makes its debut in the competition.
The team will now focus on improving their performances and building stronger chemistry as the tournament continues.
The competition resumes on September 29 with the last pool games and ends on October 28.
Results
Monday: Unique Paint 5-6 Vodafone (PB), UTOF 3-0 RBF(W), HFC 3-0 Vision Group (PE), KFL 2 -1 UTOF (PD), CCEP 5 -1 Please Global 1, FMF 0-4 OHL (PF), Goodman Fielder 3-0 USP (PG), KPMG 3 -2 FNU (PH)
Tuesday: NRW Macallan 3-0 Digicel (PB), Motibhai 1-3 Goodman Fielder (W), FCCC 4-1 Basic Industries (PE), TFL 1 -3M Y Group (PD), PCAL 4-4 FNPF (PC), LTA 3-0 Pacific Energy (PF), SAF Infrastructure 0-2 Design & Creative Building Solutions (PG), Erasito Consultant 0-8 Oceania Hospitals 8 (H).