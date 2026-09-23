Football

Futsal helps company workers connect beyond their workplace

Team manager Mosheen Khan said the tournament had helped employees connect beyond their normal workplace.

Thursday 24 September 2026 | 09:30

Updated 24 September 2026 | 13:30 FJT

M .Y Group

M.Y Group is using their debut in the Design and Creative Building Solutions Bula Business House Futsal Cup 2026 competition to build stronger teamwork and unity among its employeesteamwork and unity among its employees.

The competition got underway on Wednesday at Suva's National Gymnasium.

The team brings together workers from Metromix Con­crete, Winstone Aggregates, Logistics, Freight Forward­ing, Customs, Transport and Container Depot Operations.

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Despite players being based at different locations and bal­ancing work commitments, the team has managed to build combinations on the court.

M.Y Group opened their campaign with a draw before producing a strong response in their second match, beat­ing TFL 3-1.

Team manager Mosheen Khan said the tournament had helped employees connect beyond their normal workplace.

"More than the results, this tournament has helped us build friendships, strengthen relationships and create uni­ty across our organisation," Khan said.

The team has also received strong support from their col­leagues and family members during the matches.

M.Y Group thanked the tournament organisers for their support as it makes its debut in the competition.

The team will now focus on improving their performanc­es and building stronger chemistry as the tournament con­tinues.

The competition resumes on September 29 with the last pool games and ends on October 28.

Results

Monday: Unique Paint 5-6 Vodafone (PB), UTOF 3-0 RBF(W), HFC 3-0 Vision Group (PE), KFL 2 -1 UTOF (PD), CCEP 5 -1 Please Global 1, FMF 0-4 OHL (PF), Goodman Fielder 3-0 USP (PG), KPMG 3 -2 FNU (PH)

Tuesday: NRW Macallan 3-0 Digicel (PB), Motibhai 1-3 Good­man Fielder (W), FCCC 4-1 Basic Industries (PE), TFL 1 -3M Y Group (PD), PCAL 4-4 FNPF (PC), LTA 3-0 Pacific Energy (PF), SAF Infrastructure 0-2 Design & Creative Building Solutions (PG), Erasito Consultant 0-8 Oceania Hospitals 8 (H).


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