Govt vehicles not exempt from traffic laws: LTA

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has dismissed allegations that it is practising double standards by failing to issue traffic infringement notices (TINs) to government vehicles.

The Fiji Sun contacted the LTA following criticism from public service vehicle (PSV) drivers and motorists who alleged that government vehicles were being allowed to avoid traffic infringement fines.

During Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s recent Northern tour, several government vehicle drivers were alleged to have parked illegally and encroached on a designated taxi rank in Labasa Town.

LTA acting chief executive officer Makitalena Drova confirmed that fines had been issued to government vehicle drivers for traffic offences during the recent North tour.

Vehicle registration GS 149 was fined by Police on September 13 for illegally parking on a footpath, while GU 136 was issued a TIN by the LTA on September 17 for illegally parking in a designated taxi area.

Ms Drova reiterated that road traffic laws applied to all road users, irrespective of their position, title or the organisation they represented.

“Where a traffic offence is observed and the offending vehicle is identified,” she said.

“LTA enforcement officers or police officers may take the appropriate action in accordance with relevant road traffic laws”

The authority continues to encourage all drivers, including government vehicle drivers, to comply with traffic regulations and uphold responsible road safety practices.

Labasa Taxi Association general secretary Sujit Sharma said every driver should be treated according to road laws without bias.

Mr Sharma said that regardless of whether they were government drivers, no individual should be exempt from adhering to road laws.

“The moment road laws are ignored and effective enforcement non-prevalent, it causes biasness and accountability flaws”.

Ms Drova urged affected or concerned members of the public to provide vehicle registration numbers or specific details of alleged incidents.

“The authority can verify the matter and provide a factual response,” she said.

“We appreciate the feedback we have been receiving from members of the public on the illegal parking and other driving related issues”.