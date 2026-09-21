Travel

Fiji Airways reconnects Fiji, New Caledonia with direct flights

Twice-weekly Nadi-Nouméa service boosts tourism, business travel and regional connectivity.

Tuesday 22 September 2026 | 06:00

Fiji-Airways

Travellers looking for a new Pacific escape now have a direct route to one of the region's most unique destinations, with Fiji Airways officially reinstating flights between Nadi and Nouméa, New Caledonia.

The return of the direct service reconnects Fiji and New Caledonia for the first time in years, making it easier for holidaymakers, business travellers and families to move between the two Pacific neighbours.

From September 22, Fiji Airways will operate two direct flights each week, every Tuesday and Friday, offering more than 10,000 seats annually between Nadi and Nouméa.

Related stories

For travellers, the restored service opens the door to exploring New Caledonia's blend of French culture and Pacific island charm, from its white-sand beaches and turquoise lagoons to its vibrant cafés, markets and outdoor adventures.

Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive officer Paul Scurrah described the route's return as an important milestone for both Fiji Airways and the wider Pacific region.

"Nadi to Nouméa opens up an exciting new way for our two countries to connect, reinforcing Fiji's place as the Pacific's connecting hub. For travellers in New Caledonia, this route means more than a link to Fiji - it's convenient access to our wider network, with onward connections through Nadi across the Pacific, New Zealand, Asia, Australia and North America.

"This new service makes it easier for people to travel between Fiji and New Caledonia for holidays, business and to visit family, while giving New Caledonians seamless access well beyond our two countries. We're proud to welcome New Caledonia onto our network and to strengthen Fiji's role as the region's gateway."

The route also creates new opportunities for Fijians seeking a short-haul international getaway. Nouméa, often described as the "Paris of the Pacific", offers visitors a mix of French cuisine, island culture and scenic coastal attractions.

At the same time, New Caledonian travellers will gain easier access to Fiji's tourism offerings and the airline's growing international network.

Beyond tourism, the service is expected to strengthen regional links, particularly between Nouméa and Suva, which host several key Pacific intergovernmental and development organisations. The direct connection will provide greater convenience for delegates, consultants and development partners travelling across the region.

Passengers travelling through Nadi can also connect to major destinations across the Fiji Airways network, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Honolulu, Sydney, Auckland, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The twice-weekly service will be operated by Fiji Link's ATR 72-600 aircraft, further expanding connectivity within the Pacific and reinforcing Fiji's role as the region's aviation hub.





Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Participants gathered with facilitators during the BBC Media Action workshop at Wasawasa Hotel in Savusavu on September 21, 2026.
Nation

Social media shift challenges traditional news media

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran with the delegates at the International Trade Union Congress/Fiji Trades Union Congress Women in Leadership Academy at the Nalagi Hotel in Nadi.
Nation

Confidence key to women’s leadership, says Minister Kiran

A courtesy visit by the MSG Secretariat to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs's headquarters in Suva last Thursday, with the delegation led by MSG Director General Anna Naupa.
Nation

Fiji, Melanesian Spearhead Group unite to strengthen Indigenous voice

Katerina Faleao Singh.
Rugby

Boxing champion, rugby rookie, super mum: No limits for Katarina Singh

Fiji national baseball team.
Other Sports

Fiji Baseball5 team makes strong international debut

FASANOC
Other Sports

FASANOC in search for new CEO

Fiji recorded 59 cases of mother-to-child HIV transmission in 2025, up from 32 the previous year.
Health

Two-month-old is youngest HIV-TB patient

The report recorded 46 cases of male-to-male sexual transmission among those aged 20 to 24, followed by 37 cases among those aged 25 to 29.
Health

Young men top male-to-male HIV cases

Fiji already has sufficient sterile needles and syringes for a national harm-reduction programme.
Health

Needles ready, harm-reduction rollout awaits approval