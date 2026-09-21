Travellers looking for a new Pacific escape now have a direct route to one of the region's most unique destinations, with Fiji Airways officially reinstating flights between Nadi and Nouméa, New Caledonia.

The return of the direct service reconnects Fiji and New Caledonia for the first time in years, making it easier for holidaymakers, business travellers and families to move between the two Pacific neighbours.

From September 22, Fiji Airways will operate two direct flights each week, every Tuesday and Friday, offering more than 10,000 seats annually between Nadi and Nouméa.

For travellers, the restored service opens the door to exploring New Caledonia's blend of French culture and Pacific island charm, from its white-sand beaches and turquoise lagoons to its vibrant cafés, markets and outdoor adventures.

Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive officer Paul Scurrah described the route's return as an important milestone for both Fiji Airways and the wider Pacific region.

"Nadi to Nouméa opens up an exciting new way for our two countries to connect, reinforcing Fiji's place as the Pacific's connecting hub. For travellers in New Caledonia, this route means more than a link to Fiji - it's convenient access to our wider network, with onward connections through Nadi across the Pacific, New Zealand, Asia, Australia and North America.

"This new service makes it easier for people to travel between Fiji and New Caledonia for holidays, business and to visit family, while giving New Caledonians seamless access well beyond our two countries. We're proud to welcome New Caledonia onto our network and to strengthen Fiji's role as the region's gateway."

The route also creates new opportunities for Fijians seeking a short-haul international getaway. Nouméa, often described as the "Paris of the Pacific", offers visitors a mix of French cuisine, island culture and scenic coastal attractions.

At the same time, New Caledonian travellers will gain easier access to Fiji's tourism offerings and the airline's growing international network.

Beyond tourism, the service is expected to strengthen regional links, particularly between Nouméa and Suva, which host several key Pacific intergovernmental and development organisations. The direct connection will provide greater convenience for delegates, consultants and development partners travelling across the region.

Passengers travelling through Nadi can also connect to major destinations across the Fiji Airways network, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Honolulu, Sydney, Auckland, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The twice-weekly service will be operated by Fiji Link's ATR 72-600 aircraft, further expanding connectivity within the Pacific and reinforcing Fiji's role as the region's aviation hub.















